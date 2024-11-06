Best Thanksgiving Wallpapers for Mac in 2024

The season of giving is just around the corner. It’s the perfect time to show gratitude, embrace cozy moments, and add a touch of warmth to your surroundings. And what better way to get into the Thanksgiving spirit than by adding a festive touch to your Mac with cozy, autumn-themed wallpapers?

Top 8 Thanksgiving Mac Wallpapers for This Fall Season

Here’s the list of my favorite wallpapers to put on your Mac desktop this upcoming Thanksgiving. If you’re not sure how to change the wallpaper on your Mac, check our simple guide to learn more.

1. Leaves Pattern Wallpaper

Bring the Thanksgiving season to your desktop with this pattern of colorful leaves and branches. It’s rich in detail yet still simple enough to bring the perfect balance to your screen without overwhelming it.

2. Thanksgiving Turkey Wallpaper

The turkey is a symbol of Thanksgiving. This one is in the forest surrounded by fall foliage, which captures the full essence of the holiday. The wallpaper’s illustration art style is sure to bring the festive spirit to your Mac’s screen.

3. (Smiling) Trees Wallpaper

Another branch pattern wallpaper, but this one has a cute little twist. One of the branches has a smiling face! So, if you like details that aren’t as easy to spot and want a cozy fall-themed wallpaper for your Mac, this one is for you.

4. Vintage Thanksgiving Postcard Wallpaper

Travel back to simpler times with this vintage postcard-style wallpaper that symbolizes the fall harvest. It’s perfect for those who love vintage aesthetics and want a cozy, timeless look.

5. Minimalist Bird on a Branch

If you want to go all in on the minimalist design, this wallpaper of a bird standing on a branch is the way to go. Its color palette and elements are reminiscent of the fall, but it leaves enough breathing room for your icons and everything else that happens on your Mac’s desktop.

6. A Cute Pilgrim

This adorable wallpaper features a tiny pilgrim character standing amidst a bed of colorful leaves. Its cute design and art style that resembles a children’s drawing will definitely bring you back to those nostalgic autumn days of childhood.

7. Thanksgiving Pattern Wallpaper

Another fall-themed pattern wallpaper, but this one is more suitable if you use Dark Mode on your Mac. This vibrant pattern of pumpkins, leaves, and acorns set against a rich, dark background is perfect for bringing the colors of fall to your Mac.

8. Bird And Foliage Wallpaper

If you, for some reason, aren’t a fan of turkeys, here’s another bird (I’m not sure which species it is, though). This one is also surrounded by the fall foliage and blends beautifully into the autumn scenery.

I hope these wallpapers successfully brought the spirit of giving to your Mac. For a matching experience on your iPhone, check out our list of the best Thanksgiving wallpapers for iOS.

Or if you want to skip Thanksgiving and go straight to Christmas, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best Christmas wallpapers for Mac and iPhone.