Best Wallpapers for Early Spring in 2025

With the seasons changing, it’s the perfect time to upgrade the look of your iPhone with a fresh new wallpaper. I’ve found the best wallpapers for early spring that will add a floral charm to your Home Screen or Lock Screen. Chase away the winter blues and get into the hopeful spirit of springtime with these free images.

Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave

Celebrate the season with this beautiful painting of colorful spring blossoms against a plain background. It’s a minimalist and aesthetic wallpaper that captures that springtime vibe.

Cherry blossoms are perhaps the most iconic Spring flower, and Japan is the most popular destination to witness them. Download this pretty image to behold a magical view right on your iPhone.

If you love all things pink, check out this aesthetic wallpaper that’s got spring flowers in a perfect pastel shade.

Need some extra motivation? Here’s an inspiring quote that’ll add some positive energy to your day whenever you glance at your phone screen.

Butterflies are synonymous with change and springtime. Add them to your screen with this wallpaper that looks unique and artistic.

Add a splash of color to your screen while still keeping things minimal with this classic floral wallpaper. It evokes a sense of hope and serenity.

Escape to a magical place with this cute Disney wallpaper that’s perfect for spring. The castle, dreamy pink clouds, and cherry blossoms are sure to delight your inner child.

