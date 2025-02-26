Budget-Friendly Alternatives to Susan Kare’s Pricey Esc Keycaps

Pixel art legend Susan Kare has unveiled a collection of flashy yet pricey Mac Keycaps to celebrate her work and legacy with Apple. While hardcore Apple fans may appreciate the retro style of these caps, the steep price tag might be a turn-off. Fortunately, I’m here to show you some cool alternatives if you’re looking to add a bit of flair to your keyboard. I’ll also go over some cool pieces for your Mac.

Apple Designer Susan Kare Unveils ‘Esc Keys’ Keycap Collection

Those with supreme Apple knowledge of the company’s lore are likely already familiar with Susan Kare, the designer of the icons on the OG Macintosh. Along with breaking new ground in pixel art during her time at Apple, Kare has also worked with Facebook and Pinterest, among other platforms.

Photo Credit: Susan Kare/Asprey Studio

Now, Kare has released her own collection of keycaps celebrating her legacy as a pixel artist. Working alongside Asprey Studios, Esc Keys is a series of thirty-two different icons inspired by Kare’s style, including images of flowers, letters, books, and more.

Each icon resembles a computer keyboard key and arrives either in sterling silver or gold vermeil. Each key can be mounted onto a keyboard, though considering the price of each can reach up to $1,034 per key (double if you decide to get it on a pendant), you might rather collect than use them.

What About Alternative Keycaps?

If you’re looking to stylize your keyboard, there are a couple of things to consider. For starters, you’ll need to be using a mechanical keyboard so that you can swap the keycaps. Something like the Keychron Q series keyboard or the Unicomp keyboard for Mac will be perfect.

Next, you’ll need to remember that Mac keyboards are pretty different from PC keyboards, so you’ll need to find keycaps that match if you want the complete Apple style for your keyboard.

Photo Credit: KeyGeek

While it may be pretty hard to find keycaps that completely resemble Susan Kare’s work, there are still plenty of options to make your keyboard stand out. If you’re really looking for something unique, I would recommend checking out Keygeek’s collection of handmade keycaps. From pumpkin heads to retro gaming consoles, Keygeek has a pretty cool collection of custom caps for you to try.

I’m also a fan of KromeKeycaps, as the company has a cool selection of color options along with styles specific to Mac. Remember that your keycaps will need to pair well with your keyboard, which is why I recommended the Keychron series, as they typically support the most options.

Lastly, blogger Jose Munoz has a great guide on creating your own custom keycaps. From designing to ordering, Jose does a great job covering the basics, giving you the freedom to create what you want for your keyboard.