5 Best Christmas Countdown Apps for iPhone to Keep the Holiday Spirit Alive

The holidays can’t come any sooner. With the weather getting colder and the sound of carols filling the air, it’s already starting to feel like the most festive time of year. Weeks will fly by so fast. Before you know it, the holiday season is here, and somehow, even with the best intentions, people often find themselves scrambling—rushing to buy gifts and prepare feasts at the last minute.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. One way to stay on top of holiday prep is to use Christmas countdown apps. They’ll keep you on track without bombarding you with panic-inducing notifications.

Price: Free

This app gives you a straightforward, live countdown to Christmas. From the moment you open it, you’re greeted with a simple and festive design that immediately sets the tone for the holiday season. It shows days, hours, and minutes, so you always know exactly how close you are to Christmas.

Personalized Themes: Choose from various festive backgrounds and themes to tailor the app's look to your style. Whether you're into classic reds and greens or a snowy winter theme, there's an option that matches your vibe.

Choose from various festive backgrounds and themes to tailor the app’s look to your style. Whether you’re into classic reds and greens or a snowy winter theme, there’s an option that matches your vibe. Daily Surprises: What makes this app unique is its advent calendar. Each day leading up to Christmas unlocks a new surprise, e.g., holiday wallpapers and festive trivia. It’s a fun, interactive way to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Price: $2.99 monthly

If you love snowy winter scenes—or are fascinated by them even if you’ve never seen one—you might like this app. Set against a snowy scene, it offers a countdown widget in days, hours, and minutes, complete with beloved carols.

Customization Options: You'll find a variety of beautiful backgrounds to choose from, along with falling snow effects.

You’ll find a variety of beautiful backgrounds to choose from, along with falling snow effects. Daily Gifts: Each day, you get a new holiday treat, e.g., festive wallpapers, holiday trivia, or a lighthearted Christmas joke. These small surprises make the app feel like a virtual Christmas stocking you get to “open” daily.

Price: $3.99

This highly customizable app offers more than just the basics. It shows you the days, hours, minutes, and even seconds for a precise approach to Christmas. Admittedly, you might not need it down to the second, but it’s a nice touch.

Festive Music Options: Get into the Christmas spirit with a playlist that includes songs like Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies, Jingle Bells, and Oh Holy Night.

Visual Customization: This app lets you change backgrounds and themes to match any holiday aesthetic.

Personalized Soundtrack: If you want a unique holiday vibe, this app allows you to add your own music from your library, giving you a completely custom Christmas soundtrack.

Price: $4.99

To this widget, simplicity is the top priority. It’s designed to be a quick-glance widget right on your home screen. While it lacks extra frills, a clean, straightforward design keeps the countdown accessible without cluttering your screen.

Customizable Widget Styles: If you're after something that looks sophisticated and seasonal, this widget does the trick.

If you’re after something that looks sophisticated and seasonal, this widget does the trick. Seamless Integration: This widget’s clean design makes it a perfect fit for any home screen layout. It blends in rather than overpowering your current aesthetic.

Price: Free

This app is all about creating a cozy, animated holiday vibe. The countdown shows the days and minutes left until Christmas, complete with visual effects that add a bit of magic to your screen.

Festive Visuals: You can pick from several background images, set up animated snowfall, and even share the countdown on social media.

Countdowns are fun, but they only tick down the days. If you’re looking to bring a little extra holiday magic to your iPhone, check out Christmas widgets—they’ll give your screen a festive touch that goes beyond just counting the days.