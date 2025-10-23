11 Fun Things to Do With an iPad When You’re Bored

Your iPad can do a lot more than stream Netflix or scroll Instagram. When boredom hits, this little slab of glass and aluminum can turn into a sketchbook, a gaming console, a second monitor, or even a mini recording studio. Whether you want to relax, learn something new, or just pass the time in a way that feels productive, there’s plenty you can do. Let’s break down some of the best ways to make your iPad fun again.

1. Turn It Into a Laptop

Pair your iPad with a keyboard and mouse, and suddenly, it’s not just a tablet, it’s your lightweight laptop. You can write, edit, browse, and multitask with apps like Notes, Pages, and Safari. If you own an iPad Pro, Apple’s Magic Keyboard takes this setup to another level with a built-in trackpad.

2. Play Games That Actually Look Great

Apple’s M-series chips give the iPad serious gaming power. Try out titles like Genshin Impact, Minecraft, or Stardew Valley. You can even pair a Bluetooth controller for a console-like feel. Whether you prefer puzzles, strategy games, or action adventures, the App Store has something to keep your thumbs busy for hours.

3. Watch Movies or Stream TV

An iPad is perfect for binge sessions. Open Netflix, Disney+, or YouTube and enjoy HD streaming with crisp visuals and stereo sound. You can also download movies from Apple TV or rent them through iTunes for offline viewing. Pro tip: prop it up on a stand, connect headphones, and you’ve got your own private theater.

4. Read or Listen to Books

The iPad doubles as an excellent e-reader. With Apple Books, Kindle, or Libby, you can dive into novels, audiobooks, and even free classics from Project Gutenberg. If you like switching between reading and listening, the iPad handles both seamlessly.

5. Get Creative With Drawing and Music

If you’ve got an Apple Pencil, open the Freeform or Procreate app and start sketching. Not artistic? No problem. Doodling is still a great way to relax. And if you’re into music, plug in a MIDI keyboard or guitar using an adapter. Apps like GarageBand or AmpliTube turn your iPad into a portable studio for recording, layering, and experimenting with sound.

6. Use It for Video Calls and Work

FaceTime, Zoom, or Google Meet all run beautifully on an iPad. The camera is solid, and the large display makes meetings feel natural. Add a stand or case with adjustable angles, and your iPad becomes your go-to video conferencing setup.

7. Explore and Learn Something New

Your iPad is a powerful learning tool. Watch tutorials on YouTube, take a class on Skillshare, or practice a new language with Duolingo. You can also use Keynote to learn presentation design, or Numbers to sharpen your spreadsheet skills. If you’re bored, turning downtime into “learning time” is a smart trade.

8. Cook With It

Mount your iPad in the kitchen and use it as your digital sous chef. Apps like Epicurious or Tasty can walk you through recipes step-by-step. You can also search for meal ideas based on ingredients you already have. Just keep the screen clean; flour and iPads don’t mix well.

9. Use It as a TV or Second Monitor

With the Sidecar feature, your iPad can act as a second display for your Mac. It’s great for extra screen space when you’re editing, designing, or writing. Or, use AirPlay to mirror your iPad to your TV and stream movies or slideshows on the big screen.

10. Take and Edit Photos

The camera on newer iPads is surprisingly capable. Take crisp photos, then edit them using built-in tools or apps like Lightroom. If you’re feeling ambitious, try iMovie or CapCut to turn your clips into short videos or mini vlogs.

11. Create and Print Documents

Write letters, edit spreadsheets, or design presentations with Apple’s free suite—Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. You can even connect to AirPrint-compatible printers and print directly from your iPad. No computer needed.

The iPad isn’t just for streaming or scrolling. It’s a canvas, a classroom, a gaming console, and a productivity hub all in one. Whether you’re sketching, studying, or just killing time, your iPad has more potential than you think—you just have to tap into it.