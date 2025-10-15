Full List of HomeKit Compatible Devices for Apple Smart Homes

Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem supports a wide range of smart home devices designed for seamless integration with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. From lighting and locks to thermostats and sensors, HomeKit-compatible accessories offer secure, centralized control through the Home app and Siri. This guide provides a categorized overview of popular HomeKit devices, helping you build a smarter, more connected home.

Why Choose HomeKit-Compatible Devices

HomeKit devices are built to work natively with Apple’s Home app, offering encrypted communication, local processing, and intuitive automation. With support for Matter, many accessories now offer broader compatibility across platforms. Whether you’re upgrading your home security or automating daily routines, HomeKit ensures a consistent and privacy-focused experience. For a broader overview of Apple’s smart home lineup, check out all Apple TV and Home products.

Smart Speakers and Hubs

Smart speakers and hubs serve as the backbone of your HomeKit setup. They enable remote access, automation, and voice control through Siri, making it easy to manage your smart home from anywhere.

Apple HomePod mini : Acts as a HomeKit hub, enabling remote access and automation.

: Acts as a HomeKit hub, enabling remote access and automation. Apple TV 4K: Doubles as a HomeKit hub and supports Thread for low-power device communication.

Smart Thermostats

Smart thermostats help regulate your home’s temperature efficiently. With HomeKit integration, you can automate climate control and monitor energy usage with ease.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium : Features voice control, occupancy sensors, and HomeKit Secure Video support for its built-in camera.

: Features voice control, occupancy sensors, and HomeKit Secure Video support for its built-in camera. Honeywell Home T9: Offers remote sensors and HomeKit integration for zoned temperature control.

Smart Locks

Smart locks provide secure, keyless entry and remote access. HomeKit-compatible models allow you to lock and unlock doors using Siri or the Home app.

August Smart Lock Pro : Allows remote locking/unlocking and integrates with HomeKit via the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge.

: Allows remote locking/unlocking and integrates with HomeKit via the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Schlage Encode Plus: Supports Home Key for unlocking with your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Smart Lighting

Smart lighting enhances ambiance, energy efficiency, and automation. HomeKit-compatible bulbs and fixtures allow you to control brightness, color, and schedules directly from your Apple devices.

Philips Hue : Offers color and white ambiance bulbs, light strips, and fixtures. Requires Hue Bridge for HomeKit integration.

: Offers color and white ambiance bulbs, light strips, and fixtures. Requires Hue Bridge for HomeKit integration. LIFX : Wi-Fi-enabled bulbs with vibrant color options and direct HomeKit support.

: Wi-Fi-enabled bulbs with vibrant color options and direct HomeKit support. Nanoleaf Essentials: Thread-enabled bulbs and light strips that work with HomeKit and Matter.

Smart Plugs and Outlets

Smart plugs and outlets let you control appliances, monitor energy use, and automate power schedules. These accessories are ideal for adding smart functionality to everyday devices.

Meross Smart Plug Mini : Budget-friendly option with scheduling and energy monitoring.

: Budget-friendly option with scheduling and energy monitoring. Eve Energy: Offers Thread support and detailed energy tracking within the Home app.

Security Cameras and Doorbells

HomeKit Secure Video-compatible cameras and doorbells offer encrypted footage, privacy controls, and seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

Eufy IndoorCam C24 : Supports HomeKit Secure Video with 2K resolution and local storage.

: Supports HomeKit Secure Video with 2K resolution and local storage. Logitech Circle View : Designed specifically for HomeKit Secure Video with privacy-first features.

: Designed specifically for HomeKit Secure Video with privacy-first features. Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell: Offers HomeKit integration without requiring a cloud subscription.

Sensors and Accessories

Sensors enhance automation by detecting motion, temperature, humidity, and water leaks. These devices trigger actions and alerts to keep your home safe and efficient.

Aqara Motion Sensor : Detects movement and triggers automations.

: Detects movement and triggers automations. Eve Room : Monitors air quality, temperature, and humidity with Thread support.

: Monitors air quality, temperature, and humidity with Thread support. Fibaro Flood Sensor: Alerts you to water leaks and integrates with HomeKit automations.

FAQ

Do all HomeKit devices support Matter? Not yet. Many newer devices are adding Matter support, but some legacy accessories remain HomeKit-only. Can I control HomeKit devices remotely? Yes, if you have a HomePod, Apple TV, or iPad set up as a HomeKit hub. What should I do if a HomeKit device stops responding? Check your network, firmware updates, and Home app settings. For deeper troubleshooting, see Apple HomtKit not working. Is Apple planning a dedicated smart home hub? Many users are wondering if Smart Home Hub will ever launch, as Apple continues to expand its smart home offerings.

Building a Complete HomeKit Setup

Choosing from the full list of HomeKit-compatible devices allows you to customize your smart home with confidence. Whether you’re focused on security, automation, or energy efficiency, Apple’s ecosystem supports a wide range of accessories. As the platform evolves, improvements like Matter support and Thread connectivity will enhance reliability and interoperability. For insights into future enhancements, explore how Apple can fix current issues with Smart Home.