How to Download Netflix Movies on Mac

Let’s be honest—when you’re packing for a trip or prepping for a long flight, the idea of watching your favorite Netflix shows offline sounds perfect. The only problem? There’s no official Netflix app for Mac. You can stream through a browser, but you can’t just hit “download” like you can on an iPhone or iPad. Still, there are a few smart ways to make it happen.

Can You Download Netflix Movies on Mac?

Not directly. Netflix limits downloads to devices that have its app—like iPhones, iPads, and some tablets. But if you’re set on watching Netflix offline on your MacBook, there are reliable workarounds. Each has its pros and trade-offs depending on your setup and patience level.

1. Use a Netflix Video Downloader

The easiest and most reliable method is using a Netflix video downloader, like MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader. It lets you log in to your Netflix account within the app, search for movies, and download them as MP4 or MKV files in 1080p. You can even keep subtitles and multiple audio tracks.

Once downloaded, those files are yours—you can watch them anytime, even without Wi-Fi. It works on most Macs running macOS 10.11 or later. Just install the app, sign in, choose your video, and hit download. That’s it.

2. Run the iOS Netflix App on Your Mac

If you have an Apple Silicon Mac (M1, M2, or M3 chip), you can run iPhone apps directly. It’s not officially supported by Netflix, but you can use tools like iMazing or PlayCover to install the iOS version of Netflix on your Mac. Once it’s set up, it works just like the iPhone app—you can download shows for offline viewing.

This method gives you an official Netflix experience, but setup takes time, and downloads still expire like they do on mobile.

3. Record the Screen

If you just want to save a single movie, you can use QuickTime Player to record your screen while Netflix plays. It’s not the most elegant fix, and you’ll need to disable hardware acceleration in Chrome first, but it works. Just remember, recording copyrighted content is for personal use only.

Final Thoughts

So no, Netflix doesn’t make it easy to download movies on a Mac—but it’s possible. If you want the simplest, high-quality option, go with a downloader like MovPilot. If you’re more tech-savvy, the iOS app workaround is solid too. Either way, you’ll have your favorite shows ready to watch, Wi-Fi or not.