iPhone First Generation: Details, Specification, and History

As the release of iPhone 17 approaches, interest in the iPhone first generation has grown, particularly its details, specifications, history, and its role as a benchmark for future smartphones.

The first-generation iPhone, released in 2007, was a breakthrough in mobile technology. It was more than a phone; it combined an iPod, a touchscreen device, and a mobile internet browser in one.

This blog explains the original iPhone’s details, specifications, and history to help you understand why it remains an iconic device in smartphone history!

The original iPhone: details, specifications, and history

Details

The original iPhone changed how people used mobile phones. Key details include:

Announced by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007, as “an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator” in one device.

Launched in the U.S. on June 29, 2007, with long queues at stores across the country.

Introduced a multi-touch screen and minimal physical buttons.

Developed secretly under “Project Purple,” in collaboration with AT&T.

Set the stage for modern smartphones with a focus on touch interaction and simplicity.

Specifications

Feature Original iPhone (2007) Display 3.5-inch multi-touch LCD, 480×320 px, 163 ppi Memory 128 MB eDRAM Storage 4, 8, or 16 GB flash Battery 1400 mAh Li-Ion, ~8 hours talk time Camera 2 MP rear camera, no video or front camera Connectivity GSM/GPRS/EDGE, Wi-Fi b/g, Bluetooth 2.0 Sensors/inputs Multi-touch screen, accelerometer, proximity, light sensor, microphone, headset controls Dimensions, weight 115×61×11.6 mm, 135 g OS iPhone OS 1.0, last official update: iPhone OS 3.1.3

History

The iPhone first generation had a fascinating history:

Developed in 2005 under strict secrecy, codenamed Project Purple, with a dedicated Apple team.

under strict secrecy, codenamed Project Purple, with a dedicated Apple team. Marketed as a “ revolutionary and magical” device by Steve Jobs.

by Steve Jobs. Sold over 6 million units before being discontinued in July 2008.

before being discontinued in July 2008. Initially available only in the U.S., it later expanded to Europe and other markets.

Influenced the entire smartphone industry, paving the way for app stores, touch interfaces, and modern mobile design.

Additional points about the original iPhone

It did not have GPS, video recording, copy-paste functionality, or a front camera.

Price at launch: $499 for 4 GB and $599 for 8 GB with a two-year AT&T contract.

with a two-year AT&T contract. No App Store initially; developers relied on web apps until the official SDK was released in 2008.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the iPhone first generation released? Announced January 9, 2007, and launched June 29, 2007. Why was the first iPhone revolutionary? It combined a phone, iPod, and internet device with a touch interface, eliminating the need for physical buttons and styluses. What were the limitations of the first iPhone? No App Store at launch, limited storage, no GPS, no front camera, and EDGE-only internet speeds. How many units of the original iPhone were sold? Over 6 million units before discontinuation in 2008.

Summary

The iPhone first generation launched in 2007 and sold millions of units. It combined multiple functions into a single touchscreen device. Specifications were simple but revolutionary for its time. Lacked features common in today’s phones but set new standards for smartphones. Its legacy continues in mobile design, interface, and the app ecosystem.

Conclusion

The original iPhone set the foundation for modern smartphones. Its innovative touch interface, integrated functionality, and sleek design revolutionized the mobile industry. Understanding the iPhone’s first generation helps appreciate the technology that shapes our devices today.

