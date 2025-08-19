Full List of Every iPhone Model from 2007–2025

Wondering when the first iPhone came out? Apple launched the original iPhone in 2007, and since then, the device has evolved into one of the most influential consumer electronics products of all time. From the early days of 2G connectivity to today’s advanced AI-driven features, the iPhone has continuously shaped the way we communicate, work, and live.

In this article, we’ll walk you through every iPhone model in order, from the first iPhone to the iPhone 16e. You’ll learn about the biggest design shifts, the most important technological leaps, and the quirky details that make each generation unique.

iPhone Models in Order

iPhone (2007)

Release Date: June 29, 2007



The first iPhone changed everything. It introduced a 3.5-inch multi-touch display, a simple design with a single Home button, and a 2 MP camera. There was no App Store yet — just Safari, Mail, and a few built-in apps. With storage starting at 4 GB, it felt futuristic compared to flip phones of the time.

iPhone 3G (2008)

Release Date: July 11, 2008



The iPhone 3G brought faster cellular data and, more importantly, the App Store. Suddenly, third-party apps could be downloaded, opening up an entirely new ecosystem. The design was sleeker, with a curved plastic back.

iPhone 3GS (2009)

Release Date: June 19, 2009



The “S” stood for speed. The 3GS doubled performance, introduced video recording, and added Voice Control. It was the first iPhone available in 32 GB storage, making it a favorite for media-heavy users.

iPhone 4 (2010)

Release Date: June 24, 2010



The iPhone 4 introduced the iconic flat glass-and-steel design and the Retina Display, which made text and images razor-sharp. It also brought FaceTime video calling and a front-facing camera.

iPhone 4S (2011)

Release Date: October 14, 2011



Most remembered as the iPhone that introduced Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. It also upgraded to an 8 MP camera and dual-core A5 chip. This was the first iPhone launched after Steve Jobs passed away.

iPhone 5 (2012)

Release Date: September 21, 2012



Apple stretched the display to 4 inches, added LTE, and switched from the 30-pin connector to Lightning. This design became the foundation for years of future iPhones.

iPhone 5s & iPhone 5c (2013)

Release Date: September 20, 2013



The 5s introduced Touch ID, 64-bit processing, and a gold color option. The 5c was Apple’s colorful, polycarbonate experiment, offering the same internals as the iPhone 5 at a lower price.

iPhone 6 & 6 Plus (2014)

Release Date: September 19, 2014



Apple finally embraced big screens — 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. Apple Pay also debuted. The 6 Plus faced “Bendgate,” where some users found it bent under pressure.

iPhone 6s & 6s Plus (2015)

Release Date: September 25, 2015



These models added 3D Touch, a 12 MP rear camera, and 4K video. Rose Gold joined the lineup, and the “S” branding once again meant faster performance.

iPhone SE (2016)

Release Date: March 31, 2016



The first SE brought iPhone 6s internals to the smaller 4-inch iPhone 5s body. It was a budget-friendly hit for fans of compact phones.

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus (2016)

Release Date: September 16, 2016



Apple removed the headphone jack, sparking controversy. The 7 Plus was the first with dual cameras, enabling Portrait Mode. Both gained water resistance and stereo speakers.

iPhone 8 & 8 Plus (2017)

Release Date: September 22, 2017



These models added wireless charging and the glass back design. They felt like the last of the “classic” iPhones with Home buttons before the big design shift.

iPhone X (2017)

Release Date: November 3, 2017



The iPhone’s 10th-anniversary edition dropped the Home button, introduced Face ID, and gave us OLED edge-to-edge screens with the famous notch. It was a turning point in iPhone design.

iPhone XS & XS Max (2018)

Release Date: September 21, 2018



Refined the X design with faster internals and a larger Max version. Introduced dual-SIM support and improved cameras.

iPhone XR (2018)

Release Date: October 26, 2018



Apple’s “budget flagship” with a Liquid Retina LCD display and multiple colors. It was hugely popular thanks to its balance of features and price.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max (2019)

Release Date: September 20, 2019



The iPhone 11 added a second camera, while the Pro models introduced triple cameras and OLED displays. Night Mode arrived, finally improving low-light photography.

iPhone SE (second-generation, 2020)

Release Date: April 24, 2020



This SE used the iPhone 8 design but packed in the A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11, offering top performance at a budget price.

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max (2020)

Release Date: October 23, 2020 (mini & 12) / November 13, 2020 (Pro Max)



The iPhone 12 lineup brought 5G, MagSafe charging, and flat-edge design. The mini was beloved by small-phone fans, though sales were limited.

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max (2021)

Release Date: September 24, 2021



Improved cameras, Cinematic Mode video, and ProMotion 120Hz displays on the Pro models. The notch was slightly smaller.

iPhone SE (third-generation, 2022)

Release Date: March 18, 2022



Kept the iPhone 8 design again but upgraded with 5G and A15 chip. Remained Apple’s most affordable iPhone.

iPhone 14 & 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (2022)

Release Date: September 16, 2022 (14 & Pro) / October 7, 2022 (14 Plus)



The Pro models introduced the Dynamic Island and Always-On Display. Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite also launched.

iPhone 15 & 15 Plus, 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max (2023)

Release Date: September 22, 2023



The iPhone 15 lineup switched to USB-C. The Pro models adopted titanium for lighter builds, and the Pro Max got a 5x telephoto camera.

iPhone 16 & 16 Plus, 16 Pro & Pro Max, 16e (2024–2025)

Release Dates: Fall 2024 (16 & 16 Pro models) / Spring 2025 (16e)



The iPhone 16 lineup expanded screen sizes on Pro models and debuted advanced AI features integrated with iOS. The 16e was introduced as a budget option, reviving Apple’s focus on affordability.

Looking back, it’s helpful to group iPhone models into eras:

Classic Era (2007–2012): Home button, small screens, the birth of apps.

Home button, small screens, the birth of apps. Larger Displays (2014–2017): Bigger sizes, Touch ID, and the move to glass backs.

Bigger sizes, Touch ID, and the move to glass backs. Modern Era (2017–2023): Face ID, OLED, Pro cameras, and MagSafe.

Face ID, OLED, Pro cameras, and MagSafe. Next Era (2024+): AI, USB-C, and diversification with budget-friendly options like the iPhone 16e.

Apple plans to announce the iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, September 9.

FAQ

What was the first iPhone to come out?

The original iPhone launched on June 29, 2007. How do you tell which iPhone model you have?

Go to Settings > General > About and check “Model Name.” Why is there no iPhone 9?

Apple skipped from iPhone 8 to iPhone X to mark the 10th anniversary. Which iPhone sold the most?

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus remain Apple’s best-selling iPhones of all time. What was the first iPhone with Face ID?

The iPhone X in 2017. How far back does Apple still support iPhones?

Currently, iPhones as old as the iPhone XR and XS still receive software updates.

Comparison Table: iPhone Models in Order

iPhone Model Release Year Key Feature iPhone 2007 First touchscreen iPhone iPhone 3G 2008 App Store & 3G iPhone 3GS 2009 Video recording iPhone 4 2010 Retina Display iPhone 4S 2011 Siri iPhone 5 2012 Lightning connector iPhone 5s 2013 Touch ID iPhone 5c 2013 Colorful design iPhone 6/6 Plus 2014 Bigger screens iPhone 6s/6s Plus 2015 3D Touch iPhone SE 2016 Compact & affordable iPhone 7/7 Plus 2016 Dual cameras, no headphone jack iPhone 8/8 Plus 2017 Wireless charging iPhone X 2017 OLED & Face ID iPhone XS/XS Max 2018 Dual-SIM, Max size iPhone XR 2018 Budget model, colors iPhone 11 Series 2019 Night Mode, triple camera iPhone SE (2nd Gen) 2020 iPhone 8 design + A13 iPhone 12 Series 2020 5G & MagSafe iPhone 13 Series 2021 Cinematic Mode, ProMotion iPhone SE (3rd Gen) 2022 5G, A15 iPhone 14 Series 2022 Dynamic Island, SOS via satellite iPhone 15 Series 2023 USB-C, titanium Pro models iPhone 16 Series 2024 AI features, larger displays iPhone 16e 2025 Affordable option

Conclusion

From the 2007 original to the iPhone 16e, the iPhone has evolved into much more than a phone. It’s become a hub for communication, creativity, and personal productivity. Each generation introduced something new, whether it was the App Store, Face ID, or USB-C. Looking back helps us appreciate how far the iPhone has come, while also giving us a glimpse of where it might go next.