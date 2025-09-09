iPhone 17 Pro Launched: Features, Specs, Price, and Release Date Revealed

Apple pulled no punches with the iPhone 17 Pro. They rebuilt it inside out. You get pro-level power in a slimmer, lighter body. The aluminum unibody delivers strength, better heat control, and it houses the largest battery Apple has ever packed into an iPhone. The result: unprecedented performance and real-world comfort.

What You Need to Know

Design & Build

Apple replaced glass with a full aluminum unibody. It is forged, machined, and anodized for toughness and heat efficiency. The full-width camera plateau doubles as an antenna housing. Both front and back are covered with Ceramic Shield glass, now tougher and thinner, with a seven-layer anti-reflective coating to cut glare.

Cooling & Performance

Inside, a vapor chamber with sealed deionized water and a new aluminum alloy dissipates heat fast. That thermal design, paired with the Apple-designed A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and neural accelerators, boosts sustained performance by up to 40 percent over the iPhone 16 Pro.

Battery & Storage

The enclosure freed up space for a much larger battery. The Pro Max model reaches up to 39 hours of video playback on a single charge. All iPhone 17 models start at 256 GB of storage.

Camera System

Every rear camera uses a 48 megapixel Fusion sensor across wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses. The telephoto camera delivers 8x optical-quality zoom with a 200 mm range and improved stabilization. The front camera is now 18 megapixels with Center Stage support.

Video Capabilities

Filmmakers get ProRes RAW capture, Dolby Vision HDR, 4K 120 fps ProRes Log, and gen lock support for syncing multiple cameras. The device integrates with professional tools such as Final Cut Camera and Blackmagic hardware.

Release Date & Price

Apple revealed the iPhone 17 Pro on September 9, 2025.

Pre-orders begin September 12; deliveries start September 19.

In the US, pricing starts at USD 1,099 for 256 GB.

You are looking at Apple’s boldest Pro leap yet. Power, durability, and raw capability all improved without adding bulk. The iPhone 17 Pro offers more battery life, better cooling, stronger cameras, and advanced video tools. Pre orders open September 12 and the phone will be available September 19.