MacBook Pro M5 vs. M3: Is It Finally Worth the Upgrade?

In his latest Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple is planning to launch the MacBook Pro M5 later this year. If everything goes according to plan, the tech giant may unveil the new MacBook Pro alongside the M5 iPad Pro this fall (most probably in October).

Now, that brings us to the burning question: Is it worth upgrading to MacBook Pro M5 from the M3 version that launched in 2023?

Before drawing a surefire conclusion, let me shed some light on the features that are likely to grace the upcoming MacBook Pro.

Beyond the upgraded chip, the 2025 model doesn’t seem to have any big-ticket features to show off. Both the design and display will remain the same. Though minor enhancements to the FaceTime camera may creep in.

The above details leave me with two key takeaways:

Enhanced performance

Better optimized software to get the most out of macOS 16

How much you are willing to invest in these two core aspects depends entirely on your preferences and specific needs. Unless your use case requires you to be on the bleeding edge of technology, they might not seem to be too big a deal to think of.

Turning our attention back to the MacBook Pro M3, it’s well-equipped to take on your demanding tasks including video editing and 3D rendering. The Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz makes it a pretty solid choice.

Considering that the M3 MacBook Pro is up to 2.5 times faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max, you can expect the M5’s speed (as compared to its predecessor) to multiply at the same pace. While it would be unwise to overlook the significantly improved performance of the M5 on several key fronts, the M3 will continue to hold the fort with comparable performance.

For many users, the difference in speed (however significant on paper) may not translate into a noticeable real-world impact. And for those who prioritize speed, raw horsepower alone might not be a compelling reason to upgrade from the still-capable M3.

In short, upgrading to the MacBook Pro M5 from the M3 model may not be a wise decision. Of course, it becomes an altogether different proposition if you are planning to switch from an M1 MacBook Pro or an Intel-based variant.

Since the MacBook Pro M6 with an OLED display and thinner design is expected to launch in 2026, why not hold onto your current model before upgrading to something more promising from the outset?