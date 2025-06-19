My First Week After Switching From an Intel Mac to the M4 Model

Switching from an Intel-based 2018 MacBook Pro to the M4 MacBook Air really made me realize just how much I was missing. I noticed the performance boost upon first opening the Air, as the chipset simply dominates everyday tasks like making video calls and web browsing. Jumping from a 2.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 to a 10-core Apple M4 is quite the leap, even if the RAM and storage are somewhat identical. While the two share similar stats on paper, many of the additional hardware upgrades in the MacBook Air make it the clear winner for me.

Improving Performance With the M4

When you’ve held on to a laptop or a computer for a long time, you don’t notice it gradually slowing down. Just like a frog being boiled alive in increasingly hot water, my 2018 MacBook Pro was losing speed and performance almost imperceptibly every day, and I never really noticed. I didn’t realize this fully until I opened the M4 MacBook Air for the first time.

Moving from an Intel-based MacBook Pro to an M4 MacBook Air was a lot like moving from a bicycle to a rocket. Apps respond and open far faster, multitasking is far snappier, and it’s overall just a night-and-day difference. While the MacBook Air performs well with everyday tasks, those looking for a powerhouse of a unit may still want to consider a more current MacBook Pro, only because the Air relies on a passive cooling system over a traditional fan. While this means you may lose performance, it’s going to be negligible for anyone not constantly exporting high-quality video or dedicating themselves to gaming.

Even though both my 2018 MacBook Pro and the 2025 MacBook Air have the same amount of RAM (16GB, with the Air having options for 24GB or 32GB and the Pro having 32GB options), the processing power of the MacBook Air simply leaves the old Pro in the dust.

If you use your Mac for work at practically any level of production, the MacBook Air is going to wipe the floor with the 2018 Pro pretty much every time.

What You Lose with the Air: Touch Bar and Ports

While the 2025 MacBook Air is noticeably faster than the 2018 MacBook Pro, there are some things you lose when switching to the Air. The most noticeable of these would be the Touch Bar and ports. The MacBook Air has 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and the standard 3.5mm headphone jack. On the flip side, the MacBook Pro has 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

Concerning the Touch Bar, while it can be great for accessing shortcuts, I haven’t really noticed not having one (though it is technically replaceable). Also, new Pros don’t have one, either. I understand that for some, this alone may be a dealbreaker, depending on how much you utilize this feature. Concerning the port situation, you’re also losing two USB-C ports, though you do gain the additional MagSafe port. Honestly, this one is going to depend greatly on your needs.

If you’re considering an upgrade or a new device, something you should consider is that the new MacBook Pros beat older MacBook Pros in the port department. For example, even a 2023 MacBook Pro is going to include an SDXC slot for SD cards along with an HDMI port. For those that need them, these options beat both the 2018 Pro and the 2025 Air.

Considering I like to use my laptop solely as a laptop, I don’t really need to worry about how many USB-C ports it has. One is typically fine for virtually all of my needs. For anyone considering a new machine, however, how many ports you need is definitely something to consider.

What You Gain with the Air: Better Monitor Support and Hardware Upgrades

Both the 2018 MacBook Pro and the 2025 MacBook Air support multiple monitors. However, the 2018 Pro may have a slight edge here, depending on the model. The 13-inch Pro can support up to two external displays at 4096×2304 resolution, whereas the 15-inch can support up to 4 external displays with the same resolution.

For the MacBook Air, I’ve tested a second monitor and thought it worked well, and this is the first Air that supports dual monitors while keeping the screen open. This means you can have two external monitors with up to 6K resolutions while using full resolution on your laptop display. However, there is not only a difference between the Air and Pro, but the Pro may have limitations due to the GPU, making external displays something of a hassle. Folks online recommend using adapters for each monitor.

In terms of other little upgrades, the 2025 Air has the 12MP Center Stage camera compared to the 720p camera found in the 2018 Pro. You also get better audio options in the Air, with six speakers and support for Spatial Audio along with a three-mic array, whereas the Pro only advertises stereo speakers with “high dynamic range” and three microphones.

Battery Life and macOS Upgrades

Battery life is going to be another area where the M4 Air shines. Concerning my 2018 Pro, leaving it connected to my charger was pretty much standard, as the battery simply ran its course. Even if you were able to get a brand new 2018 Pro (you can’t), the battery at best would give you 10 hours of wireless web and 10 hours of iTunes movie playback. The 2025 Air provides up to 15 hours of wireless web and 18 hours of video streaming. After using both, it’s not even a contest.

Image Credit: Apple

However, it’s worth noting that a new MacBook Pro advertises 24-hour battery life, so this may be something to consider as well.

Looking at the ability to upgrade macOS, the 2018 Pro is not compatible with macOS 26 Tahoe, whereas the MacBook Air is. This means that unless you pull some tomfoolery, your MacBook Pro is going to be stuck with macOS Sequoia. This factor alone should be a major consideration for anyone looking to upgrade, as the M4 is going to receive updates for years. Even an M1 or M2 MacBook is going to beat the 2018 Pro in this area. Making sure your MacBook is up-to-date is crucial for security patches and new features, which is why the 2018 MacBook Pro is hard to recommend.

Should You Upgrade to the M4?

In 2025, there really isn’t a situation where I would recommend someone purchasing a 2018 MacBook Pro unless you really needed a laptop and found the Pro for under $400. It served its time and had a great run, but the device is definitely ready for greener pastures. While it can still be decent for students and anyone performing light production or office work, there are simply better options.

That brings us to the M4 MacBook Air. While I’ve already given my thoughts on this, I think the Air is perfect for virtually anyone outside of high-end photo or video editors or anyone looking to hardcore game. Unfortunately, the passive cooling is going to cause some stuttering when you’re truly pushing the M4. It’s also worth mentioning again how much you depend on USB-C ports and even SD cards should be a determining factor when upgrading.

You want my real opinion? Depending on your needs for cooling and ports, I think the best value is either going with the 2025 MacBook Air or keeping an eye out for a deal on an M3 MacBook Pro. With the Pro, you may have a better experience with active cooling and additional ports, but again, this is really only a consideration for high-end professionals.

If you’re a student or someone who has light to medium production work or gaming needs, the M4 MacBook Air is going to treat you right. If you’re upgrading from an old MacBook, the difference may even be shocking.