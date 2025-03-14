This Week in Apple: Siri Delays, Foldable iPad Pro Rumors, iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaks

This week, Apple has been at the forefront of several significant developments, from beta launches to massive leaks. Here’s a concise roundup of the most important stories.

1. Apple Delays Personalized Siri Features Amid Software Issues

Apple has postponed the release of its personalized Siri features, which were initially announced at WWDC. Originally planned for iOS 18.4, then 18.5, internal testing uncovered software issues, delaying the rollout. Software chief Craig Federighi reportedly raised concerns, and some within Apple’s AI division suggest a full rebuild may be necessary. The release may now be pushed to 2026.

Additionally, Apple faces delays in developing a more conversational Siri for iOS 19. Employees question AI leadership, prompting the addition of Kim Vorrath to the team. Apple confirmed the delay but did not specify a timeline, stating the features would arrive within a year.

2. Eddy Cue and Ben Stiller Discuss “Severance” at SXSW

At the SXSW film festival in Austin, Apple’s Eddy Cue and “Severance” director Ben Stiller discussed the Apple TV+ series. The show, created by Dan Erickson, centers around Lumon Industries, a company using a procedure that separates employees’ memories of work and personal life.

The series, featuring a star-studded cast, explores the psychological and ethical impacts of this division. Season two, currently in production, delves into the consequences of disrupting the “severance barrier.” “Severance” has become Apple TV+’s most-watched series, with a third season also underway.

3. Rumored Foldable iPad Pro with 18.8-inch Display and Under-Display Face ID

Rumors suggest that Apple is developing a foldable iPad Pro with an 18.8-inch display and under-display Face ID, according to a post on Weibo. The device is expected to incorporate a “metal superstructure lens” to house Face ID components beneath the screen, creating a sleek design without visible notches or cutouts.

Prototypes reportedly feature a 5.49-inch external display. The concept envisions a product that offers tablet portability with a larger screen when unfolded. While Apple has not confirmed this product, speculation points to a potential launch around 2028.

4. Apple Delays Launch of Smart Home Hub Due to Siri Enhancements

Apple’s new smart home hub, codenamed J490, has been delayed until next year, according to Mark Gurman. Initially set for release in March, the device features an iPad-like screen and home-control functions.

However, delays in upgrading Siri’s capabilities, which are essential for the J490, have caused the postponement. Additionally, Apple is unlikely to showcase major new AI features at the upcoming WWDC, instead focusing on expanding existing AI technologies across more apps. Internal testing for the J490 has started, with select employees providing feedback to refine the product before its public launch.

5. Apple Revises OLED Roadmap Amid Demand Challenges

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has updated its OLED roadmap due to shifting demand. The OLED iPad Pro, launched last year, introduced new technology but struggled with high pricing. Unfortunately, this led to lower-than-expected shipments. As a result, Apple reduced panel purchases and revised 2025 demand projections.

The OLED iPad mini remains set for 2026, while the iPad Air moves up to 2027. The iPad Pro upgrade is delayed to 2028, introducing COE technology. A foldable iPad is expected after 2028. Meanwhile, the OLED MacBook Pro launches in 2026, while the MacBook Air is pushed beyond 2028. By 2028–2029, all iPads and MacBooks will feature OLED.

6. iPhone 17 Pro Max Chassis Leak Reveals Design Changes

A new leak has unveiled the chassis of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, hinting at design and hardware upgrades. Shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image reveals a metal frame with precise cutouts, suggesting structural changes. The phone is expected to be thicker (8.725mm) than its predecessor, possibly to accommodate a larger battery.

A redesigned rectangular camera module replaces the square setup, and Apple may switch from titanium to aluminum for sustainability and durability. Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the device is part of Apple’s 2025 lineup, including the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

7. Apple Releases iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 Beta 3 with New Features

Apple has launched iOS 18.4 beta 3, bringing CarPlay UI enhancements, Priority Notifications, a new Apple News+ Food section, and mood-based music shortcuts. It expands Apple Intelligence to support more languages and introduces new emoji, a Vision Pro app, and Sketch style in Image Playground. iPadOS 18.4 refines Mail Categorization and adds similar creative and music features.

macOS 15.4 improves email organization, simplifies device setup with Proximity Pairing, and enhances security with a verification code timer. These updates, set for release in April, focus on AI-driven improvements and better user experience.