Two Years With The iPhone 13: Is It Time to Upgrade?

I didn’t expect much from an entry-level model. But two years in, and I’m happy to say that it has held up better than I imagined. I got my iPhone 13 back in January 2023. At the time, I wasn’t really planning on upgrading, but my carrier offered it for free since I was a loyal subscriber. The device mostly stayed in its box for the first few months. It wasn’t until my old iPhone 12 Pro Max broke down that I gave the iPhone 13 a real shot.

Here’s what it’s like to use the iPhone 13 in 2025, from work and workouts to everyday life.

1. Power

The iPhone 13 runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. It still performs well in day-to-day use. Apps open quickly, multitasking feels smooth, and gaming is mostly stable, even with graphically demanding titles like Call of Duty: Mobile or Genshin Impact. For basic workflows like messaging, email, and content streaming, it still feels fast and responsive in 2025.

However, the limitations are starting to show. Some newer apps take longer to load, and you’ll occasionally notice frame drops when multitasking heavily or working with large file previews. The A15 chip also lacks the Neural Engine optimizations found in newer models, which puts it at a disadvantage for upcoming AI-driven features. It’s not slow, but it’s clearly not built for what’s next.

2. Durability

I have zero complaints when it comes to durability. I’m not exaggerating when I say I drop this phone almost daily. It slips between sets at the gym, falls when my hands are sweaty mid-run, and hits the floor when I fumble it doing absolutely nothing.

Despite all the bumps and drops, my iPhone 13 has held up surprisingly well. The screen hasn’t cracked or scratched, and the camera lens still shoots sharp, clear photos without any haze. And yes, I’ve been using a case and tempered glass, but both are $1 knockoffs I bought online. Nothing fancy, just basic protection that’s somehow done the job.

3. Long-Term Support

The biggest reason to consider upgrading from the iPhone 13 in 2025 is that it’s no longer future-proof. While it still handles most tasks just fine, the A15 chip is starting to lag with heavier apps, especially those tied to productivity, photo editing, or AI-powered tools. And with Apple Intelligence rolling out to newer models only, the iPhone 13 is officially left behind.

That’s not entirely the iPhone 13’s fault. Apple has always phased out older models after a few years, and a four-year support cycle, especially with regular iOS updates, is still solid. But if you want access to new features, especially anything AI-related, it’s probably time to move on.

4. Versatility

For an entry-level phone, I got pretty decent versatility. It’s fast enough to handle my work stack (e.g., ClickUp, Slack, and Gmail) without lag, so I can stay productive even when I’m out. For downtime, I can scroll through YouTube and Instagram Reels all day before the battery even starts to worry me. And for workouts, I’ve been using it with Garmin Connect to track every run, including two marathons. It didn’t overheat or crash mid-race.

Overall, it’s still a pretty versatile device. If Apple weren’t dropping support for older models as fast as they are, I don’t think I’d feel the need to upgrade anytime soon. It does everything I need it to, for now.

5. Price

Unfortunately, the iPhone 13 is no longer available for purchase directly from Apple in the U.S., having been discontinued in September 2024 following the release of the iPhone 16 series. ￼

Still, you can find new, unopened units through third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Models like the iPhone 13 mini, 13, and 13 Pro are often still in stock. And at current prices, usually between $400 and $500, they’re hard to beat for what they offer in 2025.

6. Camera Performance

Any meme trashing Android usually comes with a grainy camera jab, and in that sense, the iPhone 13 still holds its own. Photos are sharp, colors are consistent, and Smart HDR does a decent job balancing bright skies with shadowy backgrounds. I’ve taken plenty of post-worthy shots at concerts, cafes, and quick night walks without needing extra edits.

Just manage your expectations if you’re coming from (or comparing to) newer models. The iPhone 13 doesn’t have the Photonic Engine, 2x lossless zoom, or improved night mode seen on recent iPhones. If you post a lot of low-light photos or shoot videos in tricky conditions, the difference is noticeable.

Is It Worth Upgrading From an iPhone 13 to iPhone 16?

You’ll get quite a few upgrades if you switch to the iPhone 16. The 120Hz ProMotion display makes everything feel smoother, especially if you scroll a lot or game on your phone. You also get better low-light photography, 2x lossless zoom, and the new Photonic Engine for improved image processing. The A18 chip is faster and more efficient, plus you’ll finally get access to Apple Intelligence and all the new AI tools baked into iOS 18.

But whether or not you should actually upgrade depends on how you use your phone. If your iPhone 13 still runs fine, holds a charge, and covers your daily tasks, there’s no urgent reason to move on. On the other hand, if you care about smoother visuals, better night photos, or getting in on Apple’s new AI ecosystem, then the iPhone 16 is a clear step up.