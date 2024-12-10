watchOS 11.3 Features: What To Expect From the Next Update

When it comes to Apple devices, the Apple Watch often feels like the overlooked sibling. Understandably, the iPhone gets most major updates rolling out before other devices. But let’s be honest: these wearables aren’t exactly cheap. For those of us who’ve invested in the latest models, it hardly feels fair to be left waiting for features that Apple has already promised.

Thankfully, watchOS 11.3 might just change that. From new Apple Intelligence tools to global feature expansions, this update could finally deliver on some of the long-awaited upgrades announced at WWDC24. Here’s a closer look at what to expect.

1. Apple Intelligence Integration

Apple Intelligence took center stage at WWDC24. It promised innovative (for Apple) tools like contextual analysis, Image Wand, Notification Summaries, and Camera Control. Fans and critics alike have been talking about them for months.

While Apple has released some features in iOS 18 iterations, the rollout has been notably slower for the Apple Watch. It’s understandable since the iPhone remains Apple’s primary revenue driver, and watchOS updates often play catch-up. However, this delay is leaving Apple Watch users feeling a bit overlooked.

For now, we’re only seeing glimpses of AI’s potential. Users have long asked for smarter tools on their wrists, like predictive workout insights, automatic replies, and better Siri commands. With watchOS 11.3 or its point releases, Apple might finally deliver a more intelligent Apple Watch experience.

2. New Siri

Siri has always felt outdated on the Apple Watch, but the prevalence of AI assistants and chatbots made its shortcomings even more glaring. With Apple Intelligence, a smarter, revamped Siri is finally in the pipeline. Siri should be able to summarize your calendar, check your workout stats, or manage reminders through voice commands.

The new Siri has already started rolling out on the iPhone and iPad, but the full version is slated for 2025. For the Apple Watch, watchOS 11.3 could be the first step toward a more context-aware Siri. Ideally, it’ll also bring capabilities like on-screen text analysis.

3. New Health Features

Image Credits: Unsplash

The Apple Watch is one of the most versatile smartwatches on the market. It carries everything from advanced workout tracking to heart rate monitoring. However, many of its top health features are region-locked. Countries outside the U.S. and Europe often wait several OS iterations to access newly released tools.

watchOS 11.3 could finally expand highly anticipated features (e.g., Sleep Apnea detection and ECG monitoring) to more regions. It’s long overdue for users who invested in flagship models. After all, paying premium prices, only to find that the most powerful capabilities are geo-restricted feels like a raw deal.

4. Robot Vacuum Support on HomeKit

Users have been begging for robot vacuum support on HomeKit forever, and Apple is only playing catch-up. It’s a simple yet highly anticipated upgrade. Imagine starting, pausing, or scheduling your robot vacuum directly from your Apple Watch. You could also integrate it into HomeKit scenes and automate cleaning when you leave the house or go to bed.

Currently, the feature is slated for iOS and iPadOS in 2025. While Apple hasn’t confirmed a watchOS timeline, we can likely expect it to roll out with watchOS 11.3 or its point releases.

5. Apple Pay

watchOS 4.2 includes support for Apple Pay Cash

Apple Pay has become a daily essential for U.S. users, but it’s still missing in large parts of Asia, Africa, and South America. Many Apple Watch users can’t use tap-to-pay in their regions, so these Wallet features are nearly useless.

Apple hinted at expanding Apple Pay compatibility soon, and watchOS 11.3 might be the turning point. For users abroad, this means paying for transit, groceries, or coffee with just a flick of the wrist. Hopefully, Apple Pay will finally grow closer to becoming a global wallet alternative.

6. Apple Maps Enhancements

Topographic maps are a big addition to Maps. They give hikers and outdoor enthusiasts detailed trail visuals and elevation data on their favorite trails. The biggest limitation, however, is that the feature is limited to the U.S. and a handful of parks in Japan.

With watchOS 11.3, we might see these maps expand to more regions. You’ll be able to plan a wider range of outdoor adventures directly on your wearable, eliminating the need for third-party apps. I have to admit—switching between Fitness, Strava, and GPS maps is a hassle.

7. Emergency SOS Live Video

Emergency SOS Live Video on iOS 18 lets users share live or recorded videos with emergency responders during crises. It provides dispatchers with critical visual context, which they can use to assess the severity of an incident even if the caller can’t speak. It’s already available on iOS 18 devices across the U.S.

While the Apple Watch lacks a built-in camera, it could still play a supporting role. For instance, it might act as a remote trigger to initiate live video on a paired iPhone. Given the wearable’s existing crash detection and advanced health monitoring, watchOS 11.3 could further enhance emergency response by automating calls when critical health metrics or movement patterns signal distress.

Knowing what’s coming to watchOS 11.3 is exciting, but it’s just as important to keep an eye on iOS 18’s roadmap. Apple’s promised features often take time to fully roll out, and 2025 is shaping up to deliver the best upgrades yet. Here’s a look at the iOS 18 features you can expect next year.