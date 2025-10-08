watchOS Reviews Roundup: What Do People Think

With the release of watchOS 26, Apple continues its push toward a more immersive and personalized smartwatch experience. Marking the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, this update brings a visual overhaul and deeper fitness integration. As users and experts weigh in, the consensus is clear: watchOS 26 is ambitious, but not without its growing pains.

Key Features of watchOS 26

The standout addition is the Liquid Glass design, a dynamic UI layer that reflects and refracts ambient light, creating a translucent, context-aware interface. This design permeates the Smart Stack, Control Center, notifications, and even the Photos watch face.

Another major feature is Workout Buddy, an on-wrist assistant powered by Apple Intelligence. It delivers real-time motivation, personalized insights, and audio pep talks using Fitness+ trainer voices. The redesigned Workout app complements this by offering goal-setting, customizable metrics, and streamlined navigation.

For those wondering if their device supports the update, Apple has published a list of compatible watchOS 26 devices.

Positive Feedback from Users

Users have praised the visual polish of Liquid Glass, noting how it enhances readability and minimizes UI clutter. The Face Gallery redesign, now organized by categories like Health, Photos, and Data Rich, has made customization more intuitive.

Fitness enthusiasts appreciate Workout Buddy’s adaptive coaching, especially its ability to compare current performance with historical data. The generative audio feedback adds a layer of personalization that many find motivating.

Some users who switched to Apple Watch recently say watchOS 26 makes the transition feel more rewarding, thanks to its fitness-first focus.

Criticisms and Challenges

Despite its strengths, watchOS 26 has drawn criticism for its increased reliance on the iPhone. Several features, including Apple Intelligence enhancements, require tethering to a compatible iPhone, which limits standalone functionality.

Others have found the Liquid Glass design visually distracting in certain contexts, especially when ambient lighting interferes with readability. The Smart Stack’s new layout, while sleek, has a steeper learning curve for long-time users.

Expert Reviews

According to experts, watchOS 26 feels like a departure from the focused updates of previous years. While the UI overhaul is bold, the lack of deeper health tracking improvements leaves serious athletes wanting more. The review also notes that Apple Intelligence shortcuts are still in rollout, limiting their current impact.

The experts highlight the Workout Buddy as the most promising feature, especially for casual users looking to stay active. However, they caution that the Liquid Glass aesthetic may not appeal to everyone.

Overall User Sentiment

The general sentiment is cautiously optimistic. Users appreciate the aesthetic refinement and fitness enhancements, but some feel the update prioritizes form over function. The tenth-anniversary branding adds excitement, though expectations remain high for future iterations.

For those comparing across platforms, this reviews roundup for iOS 26 offers useful context on Apple’s broader design philosophy.

Final Thoughts

watchOS 26 is a visually striking update that redefines how users interact with their Apple Watch. While not without its flaws, it lays the groundwork for deeper personalization and fitness integration. For prospective buyers or upgraders, this complete list of Apple Watch models can help determine which device best supports the new features.