The Complete List of Apple Watch Models in Chronological Order

The Apple Watch has transformed wearables since 2015, evolving from a stylish timepiece to a health and fitness powerhouse with innovations like GPS, ECG, and sleep apnea detection. This guide provides the full list of Apple Watch models in order, aiding upgrades or first-time buyers in navigating Apple’s smartwatch legacy.

Full List of Apple Watch Models in Order

Original Apple Watch (2015)

Launched on April 24, 2015, the inaugural Apple Watch marked the company’s entry into wearables. Available in 38mm and 42mm sizes across Sport (aluminum), standard (stainless steel), and Edition (18-karat gold) variants, it featured a Retina display, heart rate sensor, and basic fitness notifications. Priced from $349, it relied on the iPhone for most functions, setting the foundation for future models with its modular watch faces and interchangeable bands.

Apple Watch Series 1 (2016)

Released in September 2016, the Series 1 refined the original with a dual-core S1P processor for double the speed, addressing early performance complaints. Offered only in aluminum cases at 38mm and 42mm, it maintained the same battery life of about 18 hours. This budget-friendly update, starting at $249, made the Apple Watch more accessible without major design overhauls.

Apple Watch Series 2 (2016)

Also debuting in September 2016 alongside Series 1, the Series 2 brought water resistance to 50 meters, built-in GPS for independent workouts, and a brighter display. Available in 38mm and 42mm aluminum and stainless steel cases, it introduced swim tracking, appealing to fitness enthusiasts. Priced from $369, this model elevated the device’s versatility for active lifestyles.

Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)

The September 2017 Series 3 added optional cellular connectivity for standalone calls and streaming, plus an altimeter for elevation tracking. In 38mm and 42mm sizes with aluminum, stainless steel, and GPS + Cellular options, it featured an S3 chip for smoother performance. Starting at $399, it expanded the ecosystem, allowing users to leave their iPhone behind more often.

Apple Watch Series 4 (2018)

Redesigned in September 2018, the Series 4 featured larger 40mm and 44mm cases with thinner bezels for a 30% bigger display. It introduced ECG for heart rhythm monitoring, fall detection, and an S4 processor. Available in aluminum and stainless steel, priced from $399, this model shifted focus to health, earning FDA clearance for its cardiac features.

Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)

September 2019’s Series 5 added an always-on Retina display, built-in compass, and international emergency SOS. Retaining 40mm and 44mm sizes in aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic, it boosted storage to 32GB. At $399 starting price, it made glanceable info effortless, enhancing productivity on the go.

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

The 2020 Series 6, released in September, debuted blood oxygen monitoring and a faster-charging S6 chip. In colorful 40mm and 44mm aluminum and stainless steel cases, it added a U1 chip for precise location. Priced from $399, this model deepened health insights amid rising wellness demands.

Apple Watch SE (2020)

Also launching in September 2020, the first SE offered Series 4-level features like fall detection at a lower cost. In 40mm and 44mm aluminum, it skipped the always-on display for affordability, starting at $279. Ideal for budget users, it balances essentials without premium sensors.

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

September 2021’s Series 7 grew to 41mm and 45mm with edge-to-edge displays and 33% faster charging. Crack-resistant glass protected the larger screen in aluminum and stainless steel. From $399, it improved typing with a full keyboard via a watchOS 8 update, prioritizing usability.

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

The 2022 Series 8, out in September, added temperature sensing for cycle tracking and crash detection. In 41mm and 45mm aluminum and stainless steel, with an S8 chip, it started at $399. This health-centric update reinforced the watch’s role in preventive care.

Apple Watch Ultra (2022)

Debuting September 2022, the rugged Ultra targeted adventurers with a 49mm titanium case, 36-hour battery (up to 60 in low power), and dual-frequency GPS. Featuring a customizable Action button and brighter display, priced at $799, it excelled in extreme conditions like diving to 100 meters.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation, 2022)

Released alongside Series 8 in September 2022, the second SE upgraded to S8 chip and crash detection in 40mm and 44mm aluminum. At $249, it refreshed the entry-level line with modern safety features minus advanced health sensors.

Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)

September 2023’s Series 9 introduced double-tap gesture controls for one-handed control and on-device Siri processing via the S9 chip. In 41mm and 45mm aluminum and stainless steel, with a brighter display, it started at $399. This model emphasized accessibility and speed.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)

The 2023 Ultra 2 enhanced the original with a black titanium option, an S9 chip, and a brighter screen in the 49mm case. Retaining a 36-hour battery and precision dual GPS, at $799, it added a modular Ultra watch face for outdoor precision.

Apple Watch Series 10 (2024)

Launched in September 2024, Series 10 slims to the thinnest design yet with a wide-angle OLED display in 42mm and 46mm. It adds sleep apnea notifications and water temperature sensing, powered by the S10 chip, starting at $399. Improved audio playback and faster charging round out its all-day appeal, though users may need to fix watchOS battery drain.

Apple Watch Series 11 (2025)

Unveiled September 9, 2025, Series 11 refines Series 10 with the S10 chip in 42mm and 46mm aluminum and titanium cases. New features include hypertension notifications, sleep scores, and an AI Workout Buddy. Display upgrades include 2x scratch resistance, LTPO 3.0, and 2,000 nits brightness. 24-hour battery, 5G enhancements. Starts at $399; many via watchOS 26.

What is the oldest Apple Watch model? The original Apple Watch from 2015, available in Sport, standard, and Edition variants. Which model introduced ECG? Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018 was the first with electrocardiogram functionality. Is the Apple Watch Ultra suitable for swimming? Yes, all Ultra models offer 100-meter water resistance, ideal for diving and open-water swims. How do I identify my Apple Watch model? Check the back engraving or go to Settings > General > About on the device for the model number.

Choosing Your Ideal Apple Watch Model

Tracing the full list of Apple Watch models in order showcases a decade of relentless innovation, from basic notifications to life-saving health alerts. If you’re contemplating getting an Apple Watch, starting with this timeline helps pinpoint the perfect fit for your needs, ensuring you join millions who never look back.