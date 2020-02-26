See All Your iPad Keyboard Shortcuts in One go

As I’ve mentioned before, I use a case with a detachable keyboard with my iPad. As well as making typing easier, it also obviously gives you access to a range of keyboard shortcuts.

iPad Keyboard Shortcuts With One Click

However, it is not always easy to remember what they are, despite Andrew compiling a very useful list on iPad shortcuts! To see a list of keyboard shortcuts available to you on the iPad, simply hold down the Command key. They all appear on screen whilst you hold the key down. Release the key and the list goes.