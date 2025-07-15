What’s New on Apple TV+: July 2025 Top Shows, Specials, and Premieres

There’s a lot to look forward to on Apple TV+ this month, including the return of Foundation, a six-part wildlife docuseries, and an all-new Snoopy special. Whether you love epic sci-fi, emotional thrillers, or lighthearted animation, this month’s lineup has something for everyone.

What’s New on Apple TV+ This Month

Here’s the complete schedule of new shows, season premieres, and specials arriving this month on Apple TV+.

Release Date Title Format Episodes at Launch Description Fri July 11 Foundation — Season 3 Sci-fi Drama 1 of 10 The galaxy-shaping saga returns as Hari Seldon’s predictions face new threats in the wake of empire collapse. Fri July 11 The Wild Ones Docuseries All 6 A stunning deep dive into Earth’s most elusive wildlife, narrated with cinematic beauty. Fri July 11 Smoke Crime Thriller Ep 3 of 8 As the body count rises, secrets from the past start to unravel in this gripping slow-burn thriller. Fri July 18 Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Animated Special One-off Join Snoopy, Woodstock, and the Peanuts gang in a heartwarming musical adventure. Wed July 23 Acapulco — Season 4 Comedy Series 2 of 10 The retro resort hijinks continue with new faces, old flames, and plenty of laughs. Fri July 25 Echo Point (NEW) Mystery Drama 1 of 6 A former detective returns to her eerie hometown to investigate strange disappearances. Wed July 30 TechTalks: The Next Wave (NEW) Limited Series 2 of 4 Visionary tech leaders and inventors reveal what’s next in AI, space, and sustainability.

Note: Release info is accurate as of the latest Apple TV+ calendar. Ongoing series like Smoke are updated weekly.

How to Get Apple TV+ for Free or Save Money

Looking to enjoy Apple TV+ without the extra cost? Here are a few tips that might help:

Free Trial with New Devices : If you’ve recently bought an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you may be eligible for 3 months of Apple TV+ at no charge.

: If you’ve recently bought an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you may be eligible for 3 months of Apple TV+ at no charge. Apple One Bundle : Combine Apple services like Music, iCloud, and TV+ under a single subscription and save monthly.

: Combine Apple services like Music, iCloud, and TV+ under a single subscription and save monthly. Student Discount: College students subscribed to Apple Music also get Apple TV+ included for free.

Why Apple TV+ Is Worth Checking Out

Apple TV+ keeps growing, both in scope and quality. With no ads, day-one global releases, and a focus on thoughtful, original content, it stands out among streaming services. If you’re into dramas, documentaries, or animated specials, this month delivers a bit of everything, all tied together by Apple’s signature polish.