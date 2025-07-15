What’s New on Apple TV+: July 2025 Top Shows, Specials, and Premieres

There’s a lot to look forward to on Apple TV+ this month, including the return of Foundation, a six-part wildlife docuseries, and an all-new Snoopy special. Whether you love epic sci-fi, emotional thrillers, or lighthearted animation, this month’s lineup has something for everyone.
Table of contents
What’s New on Apple TV+ This Month
Here’s the complete schedule of new shows, season premieres, and specials arriving this month on Apple TV+.
|Release Date
|Title
|Format
|Episodes at Launch
|Description
|Fri July 11
|Foundation — Season 3
|Sci-fi Drama
|1 of 10
|The galaxy-shaping saga returns as Hari Seldon’s predictions face new threats in the wake of empire collapse.
|Fri July 11
|The Wild Ones
|Docuseries
|All 6
|A stunning deep dive into Earth’s most elusive wildlife, narrated with cinematic beauty.
|Fri July 11
|Smoke
|Crime Thriller
|Ep 3 of 8
|As the body count rises, secrets from the past start to unravel in this gripping slow-burn thriller.
|Fri July 18
|Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
|Animated Special
|One-off
|Join Snoopy, Woodstock, and the Peanuts gang in a heartwarming musical adventure.
|Wed July 23
|Acapulco — Season 4
|Comedy Series
|2 of 10
|The retro resort hijinks continue with new faces, old flames, and plenty of laughs.
|Fri July 25
|Echo Point (NEW)
|Mystery Drama
|1 of 6
|A former detective returns to her eerie hometown to investigate strange disappearances.
|Wed July 30
|TechTalks: The Next Wave (NEW)
|Limited Series
|2 of 4
|Visionary tech leaders and inventors reveal what’s next in AI, space, and sustainability.
Note: Release info is accurate as of the latest Apple TV+ calendar. Ongoing series like Smoke are updated weekly.
How to Get Apple TV+ for Free or Save Money
Looking to enjoy Apple TV+ without the extra cost? Here are a few tips that might help:
- Free Trial with New Devices: If you’ve recently bought an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you may be eligible for 3 months of Apple TV+ at no charge.
- Apple One Bundle: Combine Apple services like Music, iCloud, and TV+ under a single subscription and save monthly.
- Student Discount: College students subscribed to Apple Music also get Apple TV+ included for free.
Why Apple TV+ Is Worth Checking Out
Apple TV+ keeps growing, both in scope and quality. With no ads, day-one global releases, and a focus on thoughtful, original content, it stands out among streaming services. If you’re into dramas, documentaries, or animated specials, this month delivers a bit of everything, all tied together by Apple’s signature polish.