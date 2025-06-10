Apple Releases macOS 26 Tahoe, How to Sign Up for the Developer Beta

The latest macOS 26 Tahoe is finally here! The stable version will arrive sometime in September, but tech enthusiasts can get early access with the developer beta. It will give you access to Liquid Glass Design, next-gen Spotlight, Apple Games app, and several other upgrades. To install the developer beta, you have to enroll in the Apple Developer Program. Once you sign up, you’ll see an option to download the latest beta in the System Settings itself. Let’s get into the details on how to install macOS 26 Tahoe developer beta on compatible models.

NOTE Remember, this is the first developer beta of macOS 13 Tahoe. Therefore, it’s likely to be less stable and may contain bugs that could affect day-to-day usage. To avoid any performance issues, we don’t recommend our readers install the developer beta on their primary devices.

How to Download and Install macOS 26 Tahoe Developer Beta

Signing up for beta is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is enroll your Apple Account in the Apple Developer program. Check compatibility here and then follow the steps to install macOS 26 developer beta on your Macs:

Time needed: 2 minutes Always make sure to back up your Mac before installing the beta software. Don’t skip this, or else you could lose all your important data. Now, head to the App Store and download the Apple Developer app (Free) Open the Developers app. When prompted, click the Continue button. Click the “Account” button in the bottom left corner. Next up, you have to Sign In to your Apple Account. You can use your existing iCloud account or choose a different one. Under the Apple Developer Program, click on the Enroll Now button. On the Program Membership Benefits page, click on Continue and follow the onscreen prompts. Once done, open System Settings > General > Software Update to install macOS 26 Beta. Now, click the small “i” button next to the Beta updates option. Select “macOS 26 Tahoe Developer Beta” from the drop-down menu and click Done. Hit the Upgrade Now button to get macOS 26 Tahoe beta.

Now, go ahead and explore what’s new in macOS 26 Tahoe. Apple will drop the public betas by the end of June or early July, with the stable version arriving sometime in September.