Apple Watch 9 vs. Ultra 2: Which Smartwatch Should You Get?

When I first considered buying an Apple Watch, knowing the differences between different models was difficult. My main objective was to track my workouts, heart rate, and heart rate variability. I didn’t need lots of fancy features, but someone else might have. Before you purchase an Apple Watch, I similarly recommend doing prior research to ensure that you’re getting the most value.

This complete Apple Watch 9 vs. Ultra 2 comparison will give you the essential information you need to choose between these two models. Expect to learn about battery life, unique features, durability, pricing, and several other aspects.

1. Pricing

Pricing is one of the most important things to consider when switching to an Apple Watch. The Series 9 has several entry points, and the amount you pay will largely depend on your device’s material.

Series 9 Pricing

Below is a table of the different pricing points for the Apple Watch Series 9:

Model/Material Price Midnight and Silver Aluminium Cases $399 (449 with braided solo loop) Graphite and Gold Stainless Steel Case $749 Silver Stainless Steel $799

Ultra 2 Pricing

The Ultra 2 costs $799.

Winner: Series 9 for both cost and pricing options

2. Durability and Material

Since I use my Apple Watch for working out (and I also live in a country where it rains for nine months of the year), durability is crucial to me. And even if your personal situation isn’t the same as mine, you should still think about choosing a device that will last for the long run.

The Ultra Series 2 features titanium, making it incredibly durable in most situations. You should have no problem using your device unless you do something seriously wrong. While Apple Watches aren’t waterproof, the Ultra 2 is the closest thing to it. It’s water-resistant up to 100 meters, and Apple also claims that it’s suitable for high-speed water sports.

Moreover, the device is swimproof – meaning you should be absolutely fine using it for recreational swimming. On top of that, it’s fine for recreational diving up to 40 meters. It’s still a good idea to use Water Lock, though.

The Series 9 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, but Apple also says that this device is swimproof. However, it isn’t suitable for high-speed water sports or recreational diving. In terms of material, you can get either an aluminum or stainless steel case. Both will be fine for working out, but stainless steel does offer an extra layer of protection.

The Ultra 2 is capable of being used in temperatures ranging from -20ºC to 55ºC (between -4ºF and 130ºF). On the other hand, the Series 9 can be used between 0ºC and 35ºC (between 32ºF and 95ºF).

The Ultra 2 and Series 9 are both IPX6 dust-resistant. Nonetheless, it’s hard to look past the Ultra 2 for having better durability.

Winner: Ultra 2

3. Battery Life

The Ultra 2 has a significant advantage over the Series 9 when it comes to battery life. While both models have fast-charging features, the Ultra 2 lasts up to 36 hours when used normally. And if you use your watch in Low Power Mode, you should be able to go up to 72 hours before needing to charge it again.

On the other hand, the Series 9 battery lasts up to 18 hours when used normally. Your battery should last as much as 36 hours in Low Power Mode.

Winner: Ultra 2

4. Unique Features

The Ultra 2 has a dual-frequency GPS, meaning that you should see more accurate positioning when using your device’s mapping features.

When using it in high winds, you can also take advantage of three microphones. Your watch will automatically decide which one works best in your current situation.

You’ll find many features available on both devices. For example, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 have double-tap, allowing you to use your Apple Watch without touching your screen. Since the Ultra 2 builds upon these base features, it gets the point here. However, you should ask if you need the extra tools available before getting an Ultra 2.

Winner: Ultra 2

5. Health Features

Both watches excel in health features, and as someone who bought their Apple Watch because they wanted to track their health metrics better, I can confidently recommend both wearables. You can track a range of metrics, from your sleep cycles to ovulation estimates. The two devices also have temperature sensing.

If you’re looking to enhance your cardiovascular health, you can use the Series 9 and Ultra 2 for receiving notifications if your heart rate is high or low. You’ll also receive notifications if your Apple Watch notices that your heart rhythm is irregular, along with low cardio notifications.

Both devices also give you access to the Workout app, allowing you to track multiple types of exercise – including weightlifting, cycling, and hiking. With watchOS 11, you’ll get access to more fitness features like the outdoor workout check-in.

Winner: Tie

6. Display

The Ultra 2 has an always-on Retina display of up to 3,000 nits. This means that it’s well above the minimum requirement of 1,000 to be easy to view in direct sunlight. So, even if you use your watch in the peak of summer, you should still have no problems reading the time or your notifications.

Meanwhile, the Series 9 has an always-on Retina display of up to 2,000 nits. This is slightly lower than the Ultra 2, but it’s still pretty good and double the SE (which has a Retina display of up to 1,000 nits).

Both watches have a pretty good screen, but the Ultra 2 gets a slight advantage here.

Winner: Ultra 2

7. Safety Features

Both devices will receive features like Check-In with watchOS 11, making them ideal if you want to keep your friends informed of where you are. But even without updating your software, you’ll still have access to plenty of other useful tools.

The Ultra 2 has a siren that others can hear up to 600 feet away. Knock on wood that you won’t ever have to use it, but it’s good to know that you can call for help if you get into serious trouble. When using the siren, your Apple Watch will omit two unique sounds.

The siren feature builds upon emergency calling, fall and crash detection, and emergency SOS – all of which are also available on the Series 9.

Winner: Ultra 2

8. Watch Controls

To control the Series 9, you can use the Action Button to reveal your Control Center. This is useful if you want to turn on Low Power Mode, enable Water Lock, turn Wi-Fi connectivity on or off, and more.

The Series 9 also uses a Digital Crown. You can press this to reveal your apps (and double-tap it to find and close open apps). If you turn the dial around, you can adjust the screen brightness, scroll through your notifications, and navigate open apps.

You can customize the Action Button on the Ultra 2 in the same way that you can on the higher-end iPhone 15 models. On top of that, you can use the Digital Crown in the same way that you would with the Series 9, though it feels nicer than on the Series 9.

Since you can customize the Ultra 2 Action button, it gets the point here.

Winner: Ultra 2

Which Apple Watch Should You Buy?

While the Ultra 2 has won in most of our categories, that doesn’t mean that it’s the best choice for everyone. I recommend getting the Ultra 2 if you need more durability, especially if you’re going to be in extreme conditions more frequently. It’s also handy if you go hiking a lot since you’ll have access to the Siren feature if needed.

The Series 9 is more general-use, but most people will still get excellent use from it. And to be honest, I’d even say that some people would be fine with the SE 2nd Gen if they only need the most basic tracking features.