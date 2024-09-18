How to Install tvOS 18 on Your Apple TV

For those wanting to download and install tvOS 18, the update is now officially available for Apple TV devices. It introduces the InSight feature, which displays real-time information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ shows. You’ll also get enhanced Dialogue with machine learning for clearer vocals, new screen savers, 21:9 support for projectors, and improvements to the Home app. Here’s how to update.

How to Install tvOS 18

Time needed: 10 minutes Follow these steps to update your Apple TV hardware: From your Apple TV, navigate to Settings. Tap System. Select Software Updates.

Image Credits: WorldofTech Tap Update Software. When you see the tvOS 18 update, select Download and Install. Note that in the future you can enable Automatic Updates from the Software Updates screen.

Once the update is complete, your Apple TV will restart and then prepare and install the update. Your Apple TV will then restart automatically once the process is done. From there, you’re ready to enjoy tvOS 18.

While the update may seem small, remember that they’re often important under the hood of your device. It’s important that you keep your device up to date, even your Apple TV.

What Models Support tvOS 18?

The following devices support iOS 18:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (First-Generation through third-generation)

