Apple should update the Apple Pencil. I’ve been using it as of late and enjoy it with the iPad Pro, but it needs a few things to make it a lot more useful. Basically, we need to add an eraser, copy, paste, undo and redo to this thing. Here’s a simple demo of how it might work.

For the eraser, Apple needs to cave and make the back of the pencil behave like an eraser so you can flip it around, and use the back end to erase Maybe texture the back of the Apple Pencil a bit to feel different when you use it on an iPad. Perhaps this could also double as a broad brush in some apps. But the standard behavior should be an eraser just like in the real world.

Then for copy we could add a swipe gesture. Single tap and then drag your finger upwards along the flat pencil edge. Then the reverse for paste: single tap, and then push your finger downwards towards the pencil point.

For undo, a double tap and swipe up. For redo, double tap and push down. Maybe use triple click to cut?

Then leave single tap and double tap gestures as-is (to be application assignable).

I know this would make my work flow worlds more productive. What do you think? Register your votes or comments below, or better yet, vote in this Twitter poll we posted.