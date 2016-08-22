A new meme of complaining to mommy Apple that your iPhone is too addictive is gaining momentum amongst a growing bastion of meek minds hiding their own many failings behind their favorite veil of victimhood.
Will the Cellular Apple Watch Cause Cancer?
John Kheit ponders that if cellular Apple Watches are always left always on, that there is a fair chance at some point people will determine that cellular Apple Watches cause cancer.
Apple Blows Security
John Kheit thinks that Apple is mismanaging security, and that its quality assurance and attention to detail have gone to hell.
Hey Apple, Teach Siri to Learn
With this single feature, Siri could grow and develop.
The Touchbar MacBook Pro is a Disposable Embarrassment
Why? Because the SSD is a soldered-in and non-upgradable boat anchor.
The Cloud Is a Lie
The cloud is a lie. John Kheit argues that if you believe in the cloud, you’re not only a sucker, you’ve been brainwashed into accepting your lot as a 2nd class digital citizen. According to him, the cloud is a lie because it convinces you of at least two Stockholm syndrome things: (1) you don’t deserve to own or control your own data, and (2) security for your data does not matter.
Apple Has Missed the Plot
John Kheit thinks Apple has lost the plot about what users need in Apple devices, especially with creative pros. He argues that Microsoft nailed it with Surface Studio, while Apple’s new MacBook Pro is a far cry from a pro Mac.
Apple Hates Music Lovers Who Want to Own Their Music
John Kheit is in a frothing-at-the-mouth rage about iTunes in iOS and macOS Sierra. From missing ratings to iCloud downloads for songs that should be local, he’s fighting mad.
iPhones Are Now Faster than Macs
It’s official—well at least according to reported Geekbench scores spotted in the wild! iPhones are now faster than Macs! The latest, and most recently updated, 2016 12” MacBook is slower than the iPhone 7 Plus.
Apple Might Destroy the EU
It looks like the European Commission (EC) will rule against Apple and Ireland’s tax arrangement. If the European Union (EU) bullies Ireland (via the EC or other proxy) and basically rules that Ireland doesn’t have the sovereign right to set its own tax rates, there is some chance it could be a wedge issue that pushes Ireland to decide to leave the European Union.
Renaming Apple Products and Other Deck Chair Shuffles
Since Apple is busy re-arranging deck chairs rather than actually making a new product, the least they can do is fix their wacked-out product naming scheme. John Kheit has some ideas on taming those names and modernizing Apple’s approach.