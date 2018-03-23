I spotted the Azio mechanical keyboard as a sponsored post in my Instagram feed last night, and I thought it was super cool. Originally funded on Indiegogo for more than $388,000, the Azio keyboard is shipping now. The one shown in the image below is the Azio Retro Classic BT (for Bluetooth), with a USB version available, too. It’s not quite steampunk, but it’s close, and there are several other styles, too. There are also also different color options for each model. There are also models with modern key shapes, and some much cheaper entry-level models, but I love this typewriter feel on the Retro Classic. It’s priced at $189 for USB and $219 for Bluetooth. The video is from the original Indiegogo campaign.

Check It Out: Azio Mechanical Keyboard Marries Retro Looks and Backlit Keys