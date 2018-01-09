Catalyst is still one of the only companies to offer a case for your AirPods, and now have won a CES Innovation Award for it. They were showing off the case and its new colors at CES Unveiled on Sunday. With most people just now having finally gotten AirPods, I figured this was a good time to call this a Cool Stuff Found for you all.
I was hoping that this was a replacement case and not a cover. A case where the lid folds back more than 90° so that my arthritic fingers can more easily remove and insert the AirPods. Evenstill the cover would be nice as the AirPod case is slick and can slip out of my grip.