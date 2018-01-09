Catalyst is still one of the only companies to offer a case for your AirPods, and now have won a CES Innovation Award for it. They were showing off the case and its new colors at CES Unveiled on Sunday. With most people just now having finally gotten AirPods, I figured this was a good time to call this a Cool Stuff Found for you all.

Check It Out: CES – Catalyst Waterproof Case for AirPods Featured at Unveiled