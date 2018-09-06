Anyone Can Now Buy The Logitech Crayon Stylus

Aside from the Apple Pencil, the Logitech Crayon stylus is the only third-party stylus officially approved by Apple. The stylus was announced at Apple’s iPad education event earlier this year. At launch, the Logitech Crayon stylus was sold only to schools. Now however, anyone can buy one. Logitech announced today it will sell the Crayon through its website, as well as Apple Stores. For education customers the price was US$49.99, but for the general public the price has been increased to US$69.99. There’s a caveat though: The stylus is only compatible with the education iPad (sixth-gen), not the iPad Pro or older models. The Crayon charges with a built-in Lightning port and a single charge lasts about seven hours.