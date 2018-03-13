Redditor u/flashnet needed an Apple Pencil case, so they made one themselves using a 3D printer. They tried existing designs but ran into trouble with the magnets it used. So this one—called iCICLE—screws together. There are plenty of Apple Pencil sleeves on the market, including ones that Apple sells. But the cases I’ve seen are bulky, and they would take up a lot of space in your bag. The iCICLE is slim and has a minimal design that Jony Ive would be proud of. In fact, it was inspired by Johnny, the Apple Pencil case on Indiegogo. Unfortunately the product didn’t get fully funded. The iCICLE is a close approximation, and if you happen to have a 3D printer, you can download the files on Thingiverse.

Check It Out: Need an Apple Pencil Case? You Can 3D Print This One