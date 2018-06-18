Soundsgood is a platform that lets you create a universal music playlist. You can sync your playlists across Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Deezer, and more. You can also create an online music player and share it with people. You’ll get a Stats Dashboard so you can see how many people play songs and follow your playlists. I haven’t tried it out yet but I plan to try the service soon. The company markets it as a social player to “get more followers” but I think the cross-platform universality is far more interesting. There also appears to be an iOS app as well.

Check It Out: Create a Universal Music Playlist With Soundsgood