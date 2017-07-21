If you’re in Santa Fe this weekend maybe you can check out the world premiere of the Santa Fe Opera’s The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs. It’s an opera about the life of Apple’s iconic co-founder and includes key people from his world likeLaurene Powell Jobs and Steve Wozniak. The production has been in development for the past two years and includes top modern opera names like Mason Bates (composer) and Mark Campbell (librettist). The opera opens on Saturday, July 22 at 8:30pm mountain time. You can catch it again on July 26th and several dates in August, too. Tickets are available at the Santa Fe Opera website.

Check It Out: Steve Jobs Opera Premieres in Santa Fe this Weekend