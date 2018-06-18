WhenWorks for the iPhone Makes Scheduling Appointments Easy

Scheduling time for meetings can be a pain, but WhenWorks for iOS makes the process easy by letting your colleagues and clients book times online. The book online through a web page, so no need for them to install an app first, you can block out times you don’t want any appointments, and everything that’s scheduled automatically shows up on your calendar. WhenWorks is from BusyMac founder John Chaffee and we’ve been really happy with the app in our pre-release testing. It’s easy to use and free for up to 5 appointments each month, or US$49.99 a year for unlimited appointments. You can download WhenWorks at Apple’s App Store.

