Best Apple Deals This Week: Apple Watch SE2 for $111, Accessories up to 80% Off, & More

Check out this week’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing a MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, or just some accessories, I made a roundup of the best deals you wouldn’t want to miss.

1. Apple Watch SE 2

If you’re planning to buy an Apple Watch for your kids or yourself, this is a great time to pull the trigger. Best Buy is offering the Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS) for only $111, slashed down from its original price of $279. That’s a massive $168 discount, which makes it one of the best Apple deals we’ve tracked so far! Packed with features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Heart Rate Monitoring, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a versatile, do-it-all smartwatch.

2. Apple Watch Series 9

Image Credits: Best Buy

You can own the mid-level 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) for just $158.99 at Best Buy. It sports a shiny display with 2,000 nits brightness for a comfortable viewing experience even when you’re outdoors. Although it’s not the most recent lineup, it boasts the same impressive battery life, water resistance, and many of the similar features as the pricier Apple Watch Series 10. With a fantastic $240 in savings, this deal is simply too good to pass up!

The Cellular model is also available below MSRP on Best Buy. Usually sold for $499, you can now snag the 41mm (GPS + Cellular) model at just $186, and that’s $313 off. It’s rare to find such discounts, so make sure to place an order before the model runs out of stock.

3. M2 MacBook Air

Image Credits: Amazon

Best Buy is offering a flat $250 discount on the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model. If you’re looking for an affordable way to experience Apple Intelligence on Mac or planning to upgrade from a super-old model, this is a golden chance. The MacBook stands out with its strikingly thin design, vivid display, powerful performance, and a solid 14-hour battery life.

4. M3 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is offering $800 off on the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 36GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In my opinion, it’s an excellent opportunity to own a pro-level Apple laptop. The machine looks premium with a full-metal chassis, sleek design, a gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and solid connectivity options. Plus, the insanely capable M3 Pro processor and 36GB of RAM guarantee a smooth performance for demanding workflows like video editing and gaming.

If you want a bigger model that makes a solid desktop replacement, you can save $600 on the 16-inch model in the same configuration.

5. M1 iPad Pro

Take advantage of the massive 44% discount and grab the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular) with a massive 2TB of storage for just $1,184 on Amazon. Even though it was released in 2021, this powerhouse still packs a punch thanks to the M1 chip. It features a nice 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FaceID technology, and up to 10-hour battery life. With 16GB of RAM and an incredible 2TB SSD, this iPad Pro delivers flawless performance and more than enough space for all your big projects.

6. M2 iPad Pro

With $700 off, you can score the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) with 2TB storage at just $1,199 at Best Buy. It still looks up-to-date with sleek aesthetics, Liquid Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, and the powerful M2 Apple Silicon performance. Thanks to Apple Intelligence support, you can enjoy all AI-powered features like Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and more. Plus, with 16GB of RAM and a massive 2TB of storage, this iPad Pro model is built to last.

Prefer the larger 12.9″ model? Best Buy has you covered with $600 off, which brings the price down from $2,199 to $1,599. With the same specs and a larger display, the 12.9″ model is perfect for creatives and digital artists seeking a portable desktop replacement.

7. M4 MacBook Air (2025)

Image Credits: Amazon

While you won’t find huge deals on Apple’s latest launches, you can still try for welcome discounts. Amazon is offering a welcome $50 off on the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD, which brings down the price to $949. Featuring M4 processing powers and 16GB base RAM, it’s the most capable and powerful Air in Apple’s catalog. There are several reasons to upgrade to the M4 MacBook Air, including the new Sky Blue option which adds a fresh touch to the lineup.

8. M3 iPad Air (2025)

Image Credits: Amazon

Just like the new Mac, you can shave $50 off the M3 iPad Air, available for both Wi-Fi and Cellular models in all color options. It features a Liquid Retina Display, a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP Center Stage front camera, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, 5G support, and a USB-C port. The M3 iPad Air stands out from the M2 model with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and an upgraded M3 processor. This means it delivers enhanced graphics rendering and faster overall performance, making it a worthy upgrade over its predecessor.

Amazon is also offering a $50 discount on the 13-inch model in all color and storage options.

9. Incase MacBook Pro 14″ Hard Case

Image Credits: Best Buy

If you own a 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 or M3), you must check the Incase Hardshell Dot Case which looks stylish and offers solid protection without the bulk. The case is made from a lightweight polycarbonate shell that protects your MacBook from unwanted scratches, scuffs, and drops. The precise cutouts provide easy access to all ports, while the rubberized feet enhance ventilation, keeping your device cool even during heavy workloads. With a whopping 80% off, it’s a smart alternative to splurging on Apple’s full-priced accessories.

10. iPhone Cases

You can find a few discounted cases for iPhone 15 and 16 vanilla models.