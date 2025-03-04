iPad Air M3 (2025) vs iPad Air M2 (2024): What’s Changed?

Apple unveiled its latest M3 iPad Air alongside the 11th-generation iPad on March 4, 2025. It’s the successor to the M2 iPad Air, which launched in 2024. You can expect an upgraded chipset and a new Magic Keyboard, among other improvements. If you’re planning to buy an iPad, this comparison guide should help you determine which model is the best for you. Let’s dive in!
2025 iPad Air vs 2024 iPad Air: Specs Compared
Here are the complete technical specifications of the M3 iPad Air and the previous M2 iPad Air model.
|Specifications
|2025 iPad Air
|2024 iPad Air
|Display
|11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina Display
|11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina Display
|Resolutions
|2360 x 1640 pixels (11-inch), 2732 x 2048 pixels (13-inch)
|2360 x 1640 pixels (11-inch), 2732 x 2048 pixels (13-inch)
|Dimensions
|247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (11-inch), 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1 mm (13-inch)
|247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (11-inch), 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1 mm (13-inch)
|Weight
|462 grams (11-inch),
618 grams (13-inch)
|462 grams (11-inch),
618 grams (13-inch)
|Processor
|M3 chip
8-core CPU
9-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|M2 chip
8-core CPU
9-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP Wide Camera
|12MP Wide Camera
|Front Camera
|Landscape 12MP Camera with Center Stage
|Landscape 12MP Camera with Center Stage
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Apple Pencil Support
|Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil USB-C
|Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil USB-C
|Biometric
|Touch ID in the top button
|Touch ID in the top button
|Battery
|Up to 10 hours of web and video
|Up to 10 hours of web and video
|Colors
|Space Grey, Blue, Purple, Starlight
|Space Grey, Blue, Purple, Starlight
|Box Contents
|USB-C cable
20W USB-C Adapter
|USB-C cable
20W USB-C Adapter
|Pricing
|Starts $599 (11-inch)
$799 (13-inch)
|Starts $599 (11-inch)
$799 (13-inch)
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What’s Different?
Specs-wise, there isn’t much difference between the M3 iPad Air and the M2 iPad Air. Both models continue to have Liquid retina Displays, a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP Center Stage front camera, a Touch ID power button, Wi-Fi 6E speeds, 5G compatibility, and USB-C ports. Also, they offer similar storage options (128GB to 1TB) and battery life.
Perhaps the most notable difference between these two models is with their processors The 2025 iPad Air is powered by an upgraded M3 processor, which claims to deliver up to 20% faster performance than the M2 chip found on the 2024 iPad Air. Also, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to iPad Air for the very first time. This means you can expect better graphics rendering while playing games.
Furthermore, the M3 iPad Air is compatible with a new Magic Keyboard which features a larger trackpad and a dedicated function row for easier access to volume controls, display brightness, and more.
Beyond the processor and updated Magic keyboard, there isn’t any noticeable difference between the two iPad Air models.
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Should you upgrade?
With an M3 processor, the model is definitely the most powerful Air in Apple’s catalog. It is 20% faster than M2 models, which marks a notable performance jump for content creators and users with heavy workflows. Also, thanks to hardware-accelerated ray tracing, the M3 model should produce better visuals to deliver a more immersive gaming experience.
However, it isn’t a worthy upgrade over the 2024 iPad Air since the display, camera, battery, and other hardware remain the same. If you already own the M2 iPad Air, we won’t recommend upgrading to the M3 Model. On the flip side, if you’re holding onto a much older model, the 2025 iPad Air is worth considering. After all, it starts at the same price as the previous model. So, there’s no point going for an older model.