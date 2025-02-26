Movavi Video Editor for Mac Review: Powerful AI Tools and More

The current crop of video editors boast powerful AI and lots of modern features to streamline the editing process, but which should you choose? In this Movavi Video Editor for Mac review, I evaluate the software’s key features. As well as pricing, and everything else you need to know to decide whether it’s right for you.

What is Movavi Video Editor for Mac?

So, what is Movavi Video Editor? The comprehensive solution combines traditional timeline editing with auto subtitles and templates, and countless effects, filters, overlays, transitions, backgrounds, etc.

Furthermore, AI motion tracking, background removal, speech-to-text captions, and noise removal, make time-consuming tasks as easy as a few clicks.

It supports Apple M1 and newer devices, with fast and lightweight editing.

Read on to learn more about my experience using the software, which has already been updated in 2025.

Features

Here’s a closer look at some of its most notable features:

Easy Editing

Movavi Video Editor for Mac has an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, making editing easy.

You can select precise frames on a multitrack timeline. Its blade tool can cut and crop videos and rearrange clips to your liking.

Moreover, you can change the speed of your project, customize colors, and much more.

I found this aspect familiar when it comes to traditional video editing and it’s easy to grasp, even for beginners.

AI Subtitles

I was easily able to generate accurate subtitles, which automatically takes the speech in your video and turns it into text. This includes multiple languages, styles, fonts, and colors.

It’s a massive time saver, especially if you do this manually or rely on less effective solutions.

WOW Effects

Movavi Video Editor provides a huge library of special effects, which are neatly organized and can be previewed by hovering over the effect.

I like that you can just drag and drop effects and other elements onto your video to see them in action.

These can turn your mundane footage into action packed cinematic sequences.

Filters and Other Catchy Elements

You can also use filters, overlays, titles, stickers, and transitions with just a few clicks.

Overlays support 13 blending modes, which you can apply instantly until you find the one that best suits your video

This is a quick and efficient way to breathe life into your videos, whether you’re vlogging, creating marketing materials, and everything in-between.

Stabilization

Movavi Video Editor’s auto stabilization feature analyzes your footage and identifies the camera movements that cause the footage to appear shaky.

It then automatically counteracts these movements and smooths out the footage, resulting in a more stable, professional-looking video.

While testing the software, I got good results, though longer videos do take some time, which is to be expected.

One-Click AI Tools

The impressive AI toolset is where the magic really happens and is especially useful for video editing beginners.

AI Noise Removal – Cleans up audio in situations where there is distracting background noise, such as wind, traffic, or other ambient sounds.

All I had to do was select the desired clip in the timeline and go to the Noise Removal option. You can choose between the AI method and a standard noise removal method.

AI Background Remover – No more green screen, simply apply the tool to automatically separate the background and choose from solid colors or more eye-catching backgrounds from its library.

AI Motion Tracking – Automatically detects the subject of your video or you can select specific areas. It then flawlessly applies images, videos, emojis, and other fun elements to the moving subject.

Other Notable Features:

Other features worth mentioning include:

Background Music and Individual Sounds.

LUTs to adjust colors, tones, contrast, and brightness.

Sound Autocorrect to enhance voice recordings and other scenarios.

Broad export settings, including directly to YouTube, Google Drive, Vimeo, and TikTok.

Pricing

Movavi Video Editor for Mac can be tried for free for 7 days.

You can also use a free version with a shorter video length, watermark, and limited AI features.

To unlock its full potential, you’ll want a monthly or yearly subscription.

1-Month ($19.95)

1- Year ($54.95)

Note: Pricing is valid at the time of writing.

Movavi offers refunds within 30 days of purchase or 3 days after renewal. However, this is limited to technical issues or accidental duplicate purchases.

Movavi Video Editor for Mac Review – Verdict

Concluding this Movavi Video Editor for Mac review, it offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive solution for beginners and seasoned pros. The latter will appreciate its ability to streamline the entire editing process, thanks to drag-and-drop and instant previews.

As a standard editor, it has all the tools you need to cut and move things around the timeline. With over 100 different effects and powerful one-click AI tools, it takes all the hard work out of creating professional and engaging content.

Since you can try it for free and it provides more than affordable pricing, it’s well worth checking out.

Editors Rating: 4/5