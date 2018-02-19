Here’s how Facebook is able to watch us so closely that it feels like they’re listening in.
Apple's HomePod Video Ad Misses a Creative Opportunity
Apple’s HomePod video ad focuses on the old, tried and true. Takes few risks and is predictable. What happened?
Working Smarter with macOS Preferences
We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.
Alexa's Laugh Demonstrates Pop Culture Blindsiding
Our popular culture carries with it themes, pseudo-science, and technical fears. Woe to any company whose product missteps into that quagmire.
Here's Why I'm Tired of Saying 'Hey Siri'
Saying “Hey Siri” is an awkward way to invoke Apple’s voice assistant platform. It’s time to drop the “Hey” and make talking to Siri feel more natural, like Amazon’s Alexa.
PSA: Treasury Dept. Issues Alert for Scams Demanding iTunes Cards for 'Back Taxes'
While many reading this article might think no one could fall for that, the Treasury Department reported more than $54 million has already been lost to the scam.
PSA: MoviePass App Tracks Where You Drive Before and After Movies
MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe is super proud of how his company’s app is collecting data about you.
Watching Video on iPhone: You're Holding it Wrong
David Pogue has made an interesting observation about how millennials are watching videos on their smartphones.
iPhones Aren't Addictive, They’re Just Useful
A new meme of complaining to mommy Apple that your iPhone is too addictive is gaining momentum amongst a growing bastion of meek minds hiding their own many failings behind their favorite veil of victimhood.
The Path Siri is Taking Towards Human Intelligence. Or Not
Computers are good a generating speech, parsing human speech and minimally translating text. But when will it feel like there’s genuine, human intelligence on the computer’s part?
iPad Rethought. My iPhone X is My New Second Screen
John used to always have his 12.9-inch iPad Pro in his lap while watching TV, but no more. His iPhone X has replaced it.
Like an Elephant, Reminders Never Forgets
Dr. Mac says there are several reasons the Reminders app on macOS, iOS, and watchOS is the near-perfect assistant to his ever aging wetware. Read this week’s Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves to find out why.
Apple Forced to Host Encryption Keys for Chinese iCloud users on Chinese Servers
It’s the first time Apple has not hosted those keys outside the U.S., and while Apple says those keys are in a secure location and remain under Apple’s control, it’s a slippery slope.
Google Brings Its 'ARCore' to 100 Million Android Devices
This is essentially Google’s answer to Apple’s ARKit, and Bryan Chaffin can’t help but think it illustrates Apple’s advantage and Google’s disadvantages in the smartphone business.
HomePod Will Soon Be Obsolete as Companion Robots Become Popular
Just what exactly is an intelligent speaker? It’s a companion robot that just sits, without mobility. Who wants that?
Family Robot Companions Are Evolving Fast, Will Soon Be Common
John just interviewed a company that’s making a family robot companion, and he sees the future more clearly than ever.
Some Interesting Excerpts from Tim Cook's Fast Company Interview
It’s a wide-ranging interview filled with a mix of marketing speak and genuine insight.
Setapp (Netflix for Mac Apps) Gets Even Better
Dr. Mac likes Setapp—a subscription software service with 100+ (mostly) high-quality Mac apps for $9.99 a month—even better today than last year.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
Apple Says iPhone X #1 Smartphone, the Rest of the World Talks about Weak Demand
Bryan Chaffin says he’s a wee bit confused by this story: on the one hand, Apple says iPhone X is the top selling smartphone week in and week out, and on the other, everyone else keeps talking about Apple slashing orders due to “weak demand.”