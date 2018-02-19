Working Smarter with macOS Preferences

· · Dr. Mac's Rants & Raves

We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.

 