Unlikely, but Apple Might Release macOS and iOS on the Same Day for the First Time Ever

Apple is gearing up for releases this September, with macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 set to debut simultaneously. Apple usually launches new versions of macOS in the fall, with release dates varying between September, October, and November.

The company has often opted for October releases, such as macOS Ventura on October 25, 2022, and macOS Monterey on October 25, 2021. However, there have been exceptions, with some versions like the latest macOS Sonoma being released in September, specifically on September 26, 2023.

As per MacRumors, macOS will likely be released in the middle of September, just like iOS, which was also released in October. This also means that there is a small probability of them getting a release on the same day, even though it seems unlikely to me. But you never know; it’s Apple.

The software launch is anticipated to coincide with Apple’s annual iPhone event, likely September 10. If past patterns hold, the new iPhones could hit the market by September 20, with the software updates rolling out on September 18. However, these dates are subject to change based on Apple’s final decisions.

Compatibility for macOS Sequoia extends to a range of Mac models, including the iMac (2019 and later), Mac Studio (2022 and later), and MacBook Air (2020 and later). While some Intel-based Macs are supported, Apple Intelligence features require Apple silicon chips.