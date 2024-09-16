iPhone 16 Plus Gets 1.5x More Pre-Orders, New Look and Colors Paying Off?

The iPhone 16 Plus has emerged as a standout performer in Apple’s latest lineup, with pre-orders increasing by approximately 48% compared to last year. I believe that the Apple’s strategy of introducing new aesthetics and colors for the base and Plus model is resonating with consumers. At least with with me.

With 2.6 million units pre-ordered during the first weekend, the iPhone 16 Plus could be capturing the attention of buyers. The model’s average delivery time of 2-3 weeks could translate to a strong demand.

The success of the iPhone 16+ contrasts with the performance of the Pro models, which have seen a decline in pre-order sales, even though it is still the most ordered iPhone 16 with 17.1 million per orders compared to 2.6 million of iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 16 Pro: 9.8 million units, a 27% decrease.

iPhone 16 Standard: 7.3 million units, a 10% increase

If it weren’t for the 60Hz display (and the telescopic lense), I would’ve grabbed the iPhone 16 base model (because not a fan of big phones) today, specially with the beautiful new colors.

Overall, what do you think, why is iPhone 16 Plus performing above expectations even though it’s the least ordered iPhone in the lineup?

More here.