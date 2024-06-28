iPhone and iPad Users Can Now AirPlay to Samsung Hotel TVs

During last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), Apple announced that it would let more hotels use AirPlay. It is finally out with iOS 17.3 this January, starting with IHG Hotels & Resorts and LG TVs.

Now, Samsung is also joining in by adding AirPlay support to its line of Hospitality TVs. You might be curious about Samsung Hospitality TVs. To answer your question, Samsung makes these for businesses, particularly hotels.

AirPlay on hotel room TVs lets you easily connect by scanning a unique QR code, allowing seamless streaming from your iPhone or iPad. Once paired, your device automatically hooks up to the hotel’s Wi-Fi network, requiring iOS 17.3 or iPadOS 17.3 or later updates. You can enjoy apps like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+. Samsung ensures that TVs don’t store personal information, and wipe off any traces as soon as the guest checks out.

That said, Samsung is starting with AirPlay support on its HBU8000 hospitality TVs, with further plans to extend it to “other existing plans” but the details are kept under wraps. Samsung’s Hospitality TV program offers more than just Apple AirPlay for hotel rooms. It includes features like LYNK Cloud and SmartThings Pro to enhance connectivity.

Samsung explains, “LYNK Cloud is a comprehensive cloud solution for Samsung Hospitality TVs that offers customizable content, remote device management, and access to OTT entertainment.” Meanwhile, “SmartThings Pro brings enhanced connectivity to hotel managers, delivering more interoperability and security with IoT devices in their properties. Hotel IT managers can connect and control Samsung smart devices.”

As for which hotel chains will get the feature first, Samsung has yet to reveal. “Guests will be able to enjoy the convenience of watching their favorite shows and movies from popular streaming services, listening to personal playlists on various music platforms, viewing photos, practicing presentations, playing games, and more on the TV in their room,” read the press release.