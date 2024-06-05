These iPhones May Not Support All Upcoming AI Features

Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) event will set the stage for everything to expect from the upcoming software upgrades, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and more. Of course, the heart of all these updates will be AI.

Hence, as expected, there is a lot in the pipeline for Apple, including a revamped Siri. Apple’s initial plans include two parts, basic features may work on-device. Meanwhile, the more advanced features will require support from Apple’s cloud-based AI servers. At the moment, it’s unclear exactly what these basic tasks will be. The LLM is said to decide whether a request can be handled on the device or if it turns to cloud-based servers.

As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously reported, the revamped Siri could organize notes, summarize articles, and more. In related news, Apple reportedly signed a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT-powered features to iPhones. But, there’s some bad news, especially for most of us, which is that some iPhones may miss out on these features, even if the phone is compatible with iOS 18.

According to Gurman, to enjoy most of the AI features directly on the device, at least an iPhone 15 Pro is required. Though currently under wraps, the rumors hint that iOS 18 will work on the same phones that received the current iOS 17 update. That said, here are the iPhones (via MacRumors) that may not support most of the upcoming AI features.