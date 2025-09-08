Will iPhone 17 have 120Hz? Here’s the Answer

Yes, iPhone 17 will have a 120 Hz display, as per available reports. The best part, the high refresh rate is not exclusive to the premium tiers as was the case earlier, but even the standard iPhone 17 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Let’s find out all about it and how this helps you!

Will the iPhone 17 have 120Hz?

Based on our research, the iPhone 17 lineup is very likely to feature 120Hz displays across all models. Here is what this means:

Standard iPhone 17 models : These will likely get a fixed 120Hz refresh rate. That means smooth scrolling and animations, but without the adaptive refresh control that saves battery.

: These will likely get a fixed 120Hz refresh rate. That means smooth scrolling and animations, but without the adaptive refresh control that saves battery. Pro models : The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max should include Apple’s ProMotion technology , which adjusts the refresh rate from as low as 1Hz up to 120Hz depending on what you’re doing. This helps save power while still delivering fluid visuals.

: The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max should include Apple’s , which adjusts the refresh rate from as low as 1Hz up to 120Hz depending on what you’re doing. This helps save power while still delivering fluid visuals. iPhone 17 Air : This rumored ultra-thin model may also include 120Hz, with a specially designed battery system to keep it slim without sacrificing performance.

: This rumored ultra-thin model may also include 120Hz, with a specially designed battery system to keep it slim without sacrificing performance. Battery efficiency: Thanks to LTPO technology, even standard models with 120Hz should run efficiently and possibly support features like Always-On display.

Why this matters

Scrolling and swiping will feel much smoother.

Gaming and video playback will look more fluid and lifelike.

Every day use will feel faster, with less lag when moving between apps.

In simple terms, iPhone 17 is finally catching up by bringing 120Hz to everyone, not just Pro users.

Tips for Making the Most of 120Hz on iPhone 17

Lowering brightness can help extend battery life with smooth performance.

This may limit the refresh rate, so switch it off when you want the smoothest experience.

Some apps are optimized for 120Hz, so keeping them updated ensures you see the benefit.

If supported, Always-On display is useful but can use extra battery, so toggle it based on your needs.

High refresh makes the biggest difference in gaming, so test it out in your favorite titles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Will all iPhone 17 models have 120Hz? Yes, all models are expected to have 120Hz, but only Pro models may get adaptive ProMotion. How is this different from the iPhone 16? iPhone 16 standard models were limited to 60Hz. With iPhone 17, even the base versions will get a smoother 120Hz experience. Will 120Hz drain more battery? A fixed 120Hz may use more battery than 60Hz, but Apple’s use of LTPO panels should balance efficiency. Pro models with adaptive refresh will manage power even better. Can we expect an Always-On display? It’s very likely, since LTPO technology makes Always-On support possible without a huge battery drain.

Summary

All iPhone 17 models are expected to include 120Hz displays. Standard models will have a fixed 120Hz refresh. Pro models will feature adaptive ProMotion up to 120Hz. The new iPhone 17 Air may also get 120Hz with a slim design. LTPO panels will help balance smooth visuals with battery life.

Conclusion

So, will the iPhone 17 have 120Hz? The answer is almost certainly yes. This upgrade means smoother performance, a more modern feel, and an overall better user experience across the lineup.

Pro models will still stand out with adaptive ProMotion, but the big win here is that everyone, even standard iPhone buyers, can finally enjoy 120Hz!

