iPad keyboards don’t tend to have an escape key, but OSXDaily tells you how to type it.

Depending on what keyboard is in use with the iPad Pro, iPad, iPad mini, or iPad Air, you have several different options for typing the Escape key. Some of these keyboard shortcut options may work in some apps but not others, and some may work with some keyboards but not others, so try each option out on your own.

I can’t think of a reason why you would need to type the escape key on iOS, but here you go.

Check It Out: How to Type the Escape Key on iPad Keyboards