Senator Lindsey Graham to ‘Impose His Will’ on Encryption Backdoors

Apple and Facebook representatives met with lawmakers today where senators pushed for the companies to compromise their users’ security by including encryption backdoors. In particular, Sen. Lindsey Graham said:
My advice to you is to get on with it. Because this time next year, if we haven’t found a way that you can live with, we will impose our will on you.
“Encryption backdoors for thee, but not for me.”
A backdoor would enable the Deep State to get into the telephones of Mr. Trump’s errand boys, not to mention his as well.
@ Lee Dronick
The guy is porn fan?
I don’t suppose that he has ever heard of the Constitution.
They will play ip the “security” and the “terrorist” cards and people will believe them. Remember 2020 is an election year. A lot of stupid ideas will get floated.
And of course a backdoor would make it easier for hackers to get into Senator Graham’s private phone; that should reveal some interesting stuff.