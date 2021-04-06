Just days after a Facebook data leak was discovered, security researchers found another one, this time involving LinkedIn. It affects a similar amount of users, 500 million, with data being sold on a “popular hacker forum.”

The leaked files appear to only contain LinkedIn profile information – we did not find any deeply sensitive data like credit card details or legal documents in the sample posted by the threat actor. With that said, even an email address can be enough for a competent cybercriminal to cause real damage.

Check It Out: LinkedIn Data Leak of 500 Million People Sold Online