Apple Watch users, get ready for the 2018 Veterans Day Activity Challenge taking place on November 11. Rewards include the usual badge and iMessage/FaceTime stickers.

[Apple Watch Series 4 Review: Bigger Screen and a Whole Lot More]

2018 Veterans Day

Since Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday the challenge will be limited to those Apple Watch users. If you completed the 2017 Veterans Day challenge your medals will stack up inside the Activity app.

It sounds like you should expect an alert for the challenge on or around November 8.

[How to Turn On Fall Detection on Apple Watch Series 4]