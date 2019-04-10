Apple Watch Activity Challenge for 2019 Earth Day

2019 Earth Day falls on April 22, and we have a few details on the Activity Challenge Apple is preparing for the event (via 9to5Mac).

2019 Earth Day

On April 22, get outside, celebrate the planet, and earn this award by doing any workout for 30 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

This is the third Earth Day Challenge Apple has done. Previous challenges included one in February to celebrate Heart Month, International Women’s Day, and a Valentine’s Day challenge.

