4 New ASMR Videos From Apple

Autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, videos are a huge deal on YouTube. Now Apple is getting involved.

These videos are designed to give the viewer a tingling sensation on the skin. It normally starts on the scalp and makes it way down the back of the neck and to the upper spine. They can rack up thousands, even millions, of views on YouTube.

Apple released a number of ASMR videos Wednesday. The clips were shot on an iPhone XS and XS Max by Anson Fogel. Apparently, they are best enjoyed with headphones on.

