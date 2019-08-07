Apple Watch Dominates Growing Smartwatch Market

Global smartwatch sales were up 44 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019. The Apple Watch dominates the growing field.

Nearly 6 Million Apple Watches Sold

In total, 12 million smartwatches were sold in the second quarter of 2019, according to data from Strategy Analytics. 5.7 million, or 46 percent of them, were Apple Watches. That is an increased market share of two percent from the same quarter last year. It is also a 50 percent increase in units sold year-on-year. Samsung, in second place, sold 2 million units and increased its market share by 5.5%. Fitbit, in third, sold 1.2 million units.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said:

Apple shipped 5.7 million smartwatches worldwide in Q2 2019, rising an above-average 50 percent from 3.8 million in Q2 2018. Apple Watch remains a long way ahead of the chasing pack and its global smartwatch market share has grown to 46 percent this quarter, up from 44 percent a year ago.

Mr. Mawston noted that the “Apple Watch has fended off strong competition from hungry rivals like Fitbit.” The company “remains the clear smartwatch market leader,” he said.