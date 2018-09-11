Report Says Apple’s 6.1-inch Phone Called iPhone XC

There’s some discrepancy in the supposed name for Apple’s soon to be announced 6.1-inch LCD screen iPhone. One report says it’s iPhone Xr, and another says it’s iPhone XC.

The iPhone Xr name comes courtesy of Bloomberg sources. The iPhone XC name showed up in a slide deck for China Mobile that made its way to China’s Weibo social network, according to Macotakara (english translation).

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models during its “Gather Round” media event on Wednesday, September 12th. Two OLED screen models, supposedly the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, will sport 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays. A lower priced model with a 6.1-inch LCD screen, either the iPhone Xr or iPhone XC, will also be part of the event.

New Apple Watch models are expected at the media event, too. We may also see updated iPad Pro models, and a new entry-level MacBook.

Apple is hosting the media event at its new campus in the Steve Jobs Theater. The event is set to start at 10AM pacific time. Be sure to check in with The Mac Observer for our event coverage, analysis, and podcasts—and to see what names Apple really uses for its new iPhone lineup.