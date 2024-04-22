Accessory Maker is Already Selling Cases for the Much Rumored 12.9″ iPad Air

Rumors about the imminent launch of new iPads have been swirling, mainly because it’s been a while since Apple last updated its iPad lineup. One of the most talked-about rumors is the introduction of a larger iPad Air for the first time, and some accessory makers are already ahead of the game, offering cases for the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air.

ESR is already offering cases for the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air on Amazon, first spotted by 9to5Mac. The product description indicates this is an iPad labeled as a 2024 model. It has a smaller cut-out for the rear camera, as the iPad Air has only a single lens without a LiDAR scanner.

Whether these fit the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air is another story because ESR is still a third-party manufacturer. Apple hasn’t officially announced or listed the cases or the actual product yet. However, the stakes are high because manufacturers typically receive information about new devices to create and sell cases for them.

Moreover, the proposed lineup for iPads also appeared in India’s BIS carrying model numbers: A2836, A2837, A2898, and A2899. While it isn’t clear which model number describes what iPad variant, one thing is certain: all of them are new. Plus, four models showing up on a regulatory database should not be some coincidence.

Notably, a recent report by display analyst Ross Young suggested that Apple may opt for a Mini-LED display for the new 12.9-inch iPad Air, similar to the 2022 iPad Pro. That said, Apple may officially announce the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, along with a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 3 with a squeeze gesture, in the second week of May, according to reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Moreover, the new iPads may be released via a press release-only, instead of a traditional event.

