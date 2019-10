2019 Veterans Day will feature the next Apple Watch activity challenge. The workout has to be 11 minutes or longer, and you’ll get a patriotic badge.

Veterans Challenge

Apple hasn’t officially announced it yet but someone on Twitter tweeted about the badge, which looks like the same badge as last year’s challenge.

This Veterans Day, November 11th, earn a special award by doing any workout of 11 minutes or more. #CloseYourRings pic.twitter.com/liyLfyGOxf — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) October 30, 2019

